Apple TV+ is Free in Australia Until February

Last week Apple announced its plan to extend their current free subscription trials for users until February 2021. And as it turns out, this includes Australians. So if you’ve been putting off binging the newly released Ted Lasso, you still have a couple months to get started.

Upon it’s launch just under a year ago, Apple TV+ allowed consumers to access the free first year of a subscription to the streaming service with the purchase of an Apple product. This gave the service an unusual leg up on it’s competitors, with many signing up without hesitation from the moment they bought their new product to check it out.

Apple TV+ Free Trial Extension

Apple confirmed with Gizmodo Australia that users who signed up for their free trial within last November, December and January, will now have their free trial extended until this coming February. This means if you signed up on the 15th of November, your free subscription will now last until the 15th of February. After which, your billing date will commence.

For those who signed up without purchasing a new device, you will receive a $7.99 a month credit on your account until the end of January. Which means, there really is no excuse to not give Dickinson the love it deserves.

And for users who are still wondering if they’ll receive a free year of Apple TV+ with a new purchase, you’re in luck. Apple will continue to gift those who choose to grab a new device with a year of the subscription free.

While Apple TV+ had a slow start, the service soon carved out a niche for itself as it built up its programming slate against competitors. Bolstering it’s ranks with high profile series from the likes of Reece Witherspoon, Jason Sudeikis, and Octavia Spencer — the service racked up 18 Emmy nominations, scoring one win for their darling, The Morning Show.

With many of us are still stuck in the house quarantining, this news could not have come at a better time. So, if you need me, I’ll be spending the next few months re-watching Mythic Quest.