Get $100 off Apple AirPods Pro Right Now

You’ll have to act very quick indeed to score a discount through Amazon on Apple’s very fine AirPods Pro headphones.

Update: This deal flew real quick and have already sold out. Shop the rest of Amazon Prime Day here.

The original story is below.

Hey, did you hear the one about Apple gear going dirt cheap even though its was still current?

No?

Well, that’s because it almost never happens.

Apple is notorious for giving its third party retailers the most slender margins possible for its highly desirable technology wares, which is why you so very rarely see discounts on actual Apple products. Most retailers simply can’t afford to cut prices on anything with an Apple logo on it.

It would appear that nobody told Amazon this, or perhaps Jeff Bezos simply dove into his vast money bin this morning and decided that it was a little too full, because Amazon’s taking the rare step of offering Apple AirPods Pro at a 25% discount from their regular price of $399 down to just $299. That’s a full $100 off. Which is good. Very, very, very, very good. Just saying.

If you’ve been on the fence about picking up a pair of the AirPods Pro, this Amazon deal should be enough to swing you into action — you’d even have them before you could pair them up with a shiny new iPhone 12, too!

The deal is live from 2PM AEST until 4, or until stocks run out. Smart money says that they won’t last that long.

Grab a set of Amazon AirPods Pro from Amazon today for just $299.

If you’re on the wall as to whether the AirPods Pro are really worth it, you can read Tegan’s full Australian review here.

Personally, I don’t need convincing – I just need to remember not to put another pair of AirPods Pro through the washing machine again.