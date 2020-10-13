Amazon Prime Day’s Best Tech Sales to Throw Your Money At

Amazon Prime Day is upon us. All the waiting, the speculating, the saving, has come down to this one moment. Prime Day is Amazon’s greatest invention; a completely random mega sale not tied to any major holiday period like Black Friday sales are to Christmas.

With hundreds of sales to sift through before the deals technically close Wednesday, October 14, at 11.59PM AEST, it’s always nice if someone can give the TL;DR, so with that in mind, here are the best tech sales we’ve found offered on Amazon’s Prime Day.

Laptops

If you’re shopping for a new laptop, most of the major brands are reasonably discounted with up to 40% off Lenovo laptops and up to 31% off ASUS laptops.

Top deals:

Mobile

Some smartphones are also being slashed in Prime Day deals with the most notable being the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 256GB, which is going for 24% off the normal retailing price on Amazon.

You can also pick up the Galaxy Note 20 on a plan if that’s more your speed.

Gadgets

If you what really strikes you fancy are the latest in gadgets then you’ll be happy to hear there’s no short supply. There’s plenty on off here, from Apple AirPods to noise-cancelling headphones to robot vacuums.

Top deals:

Smart Home

Some of Amazon’s best discounts are on its own devices like the Echo Show 5. You can grab yourself a bargain on the Philips Hue Play as well as up to 55% off the Ring Video Doorbell series.

Top deals:

Gaming

Finally, if you’re on the lookout for a gaming console or feel like it’s time to pad out your gaming collection, you’re in luck. There are some great deals on Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch games have been slashed with rare discounts.

Top deals:

Get in quick because they’re bound to sell out fast.

Check out all of the best Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals here on Gizmodo.

