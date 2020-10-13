Amazon Prime Day’s 10 Craziest Deals (So Far)

Unless you’ve got some sort of powerful news-muting tool, you’re probably aware Amazon is throwing its Prime Day sales right now. It’s a crazy time for avid online shoppers but with time-sensitive deals slipping through your fingers every few hours, it’s always good to collect yourself and see what’s still available in the lead up to the sales’ close.

So, if you haven’t had a chance to nab yourself a Prime Day bargain, here are the top ten deals still available for the next few hours.

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WH1000XM3: $299 ( $399 )

Sony’s flagship noise-cancelling headphones are extremely popular and for good reason. These wireless delights pack an industry-leading HD Noise Cancelling processor to keep external noise out and sick beats in.

Sandisk Extreme Pro MicroSDXC, 400GB: $89 ( $219.90 )

If you’re looking to boost your Nintendo Switch storage or just keen on having 400GB of space in the tiniest package, Sandisk’s MicroSDXC is currently going for a crazy 59% off.

Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition Health and Fitness Watch: $229 ( $349.95 )

Save more than $120 on Fitbit’s special edition Versa 2 fitness watch packed with heart rate monitoring, built-in Alexa functionality, sleep and swim tracking, the ability to control Spotify and more.

Ecovacs Robotic Vacuum Cleaner: Up to 45% off

Still vacuuming with your human arms? Stop that nonsense with Ecovac’s line of robot vacuum cleaners, all with smartphone connectivity. A true Prime Day treat.

Instant Pot Duo Nova Electric Multi-Use Pressure Cooker: $189 ( $299 )

Pump up the pressure in your kitchen with this 8-litre stainless steel cooker with a huge number of built-in features, including 14 one-touch smart auto cook programs.

Bose Soundbar 700: $769 ( $1,199.95 )

With a whopping $430.95 wiped off the price tag, this soundbar built-in Alexa functionality, integrated Wi-Fi music services like Spotify and more. Bose says it’s their best performing soundbar yet, so who can argue with that?

Philips Hue Play – White & Colour Ambiance Smart LED Bar Light: $73.90 ( $131.94 )

Pump up the ambience in your home with 44% of this smart LED bar light with voice activation. Use it to spruce up the light in your living room or to backlight your TV with splashes of colour that sync to what you’re watching.

Bosch 91-Piece V-Line Titanium Drill Bit and Screwdriver Bit Set with Ratcheting Screwdriver: $29.90 ( $52.50 )

Consider yourself a bit of handy genius when you have the right tools? Well the right tool might just be staring you in the face right now. At 43% off, this set will sort you out for wood, metal or masonry work.

EPOS Audio Gaming Sennheiser 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset: $242.30 ( $399 )

Sennheiser’s headphones are going cheap, including this popular gaming headset. That’s not the only one though, check out more of Sennheiser’s headphones on sale here.

Nintendo Switch Console: $448 ( $469.95 )

Not a massive discount here, but a discount nonetheless. If you’ve been eyeing off a Switch for a little while now, maybe it’s time to pull the trigger.

Don’t wait too long, most deals will expire at midnight on Wednesday 14 October. Happy Amazon Prime Day shopping.

