Amazon Knows What You Did Last Summer and Is Making a TV Show About It

Get ready to feel the guilt… and pain. Amazon Studios has signed on for a television adaptation of I Know What You Did Last Summer, about a group of teens who do something really stupid and get murdered for it.

As reported by Deadline, Amazon Studios has given the greenlight to YA horror series I Know What You Did Last Summer — based on the 1997 slasher film starring Jennifer Love Hewitt, which itself stemmed from Lois Duncan’s 1973 suspense novel. The series has been in the works for a couple of years, with folks like James Wan temporarily coming onboard. This current incarnation is being written by Sara Goodman (Preacher).

“The best horror franchises always have another scare coming, and this I Know What You Did Last Summer series from Sara Goodman is a perfectly twisted update to the iconic slasher movie,” Albert Cheng, Amazon Studios’ co-head of Television, said in a statement.

Akin to Pretty Little Liars, I Know What You Did Last Summer is about a group of teens who are being stalked by someone who knows their terrifying secret. Only instead of it being a web of secrets, lies, and murder–this time it’s just murder, as the teens are hunted by a hook-wielding man they thought they’d run over and killed the summer before. The 1997 film, which came at the peak of ‘90s teen horror flicks, also starred Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Ryan Phillippe.

No expected production or release date have been announced yet.