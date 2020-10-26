All The Mandalorian Info You Need to Remember Before Season 2

We know almost nothing about the new season of The Mandalorian. Oh sure, there are rumours. There’s even been footage. But outside of some very vague statements (and lots of Baby Yoda merch), we honestly have no idea where the story is going or what surprises could be waiting for us.

Unless, well, you look back. The first season of The Mandalorian is filled with storylines left dangling and relationships that go unexplained. Any one of those threads could hold the keys to what happens when season two debuts this week. Just in case you don’t have time for a rewatch before season two, we went through the first season of The Mandalorian again and try to find all the unanswered questions. All the potential teases of what’s to come. All the tiny asides or facts you may have forgotten but that could be important. We don’t actually know if any of this comes back, but it could, and now you’ll be prepared.

Potential Allies

Mythrol – Played by Horatio Sanz, this wanted alien is the first bounty we see Mando capture on the show. They had a good little rapport but after freezing him in carbonite, we never hear from him again. Well, in the latest footage, we see him return.

Dr. Pershing - Played by Omid Abtahi, he’s the doctor the Client (RIP) has to look after and the person who ran tests on the Child. Mando leaves Pershing alive when he captures the Child back, but Pershing obviously has more knowledge about the Child’s potential. He could be a good person to chat with.

Omera - Played by Julia Jones, Omera is a strong, single mother living in the village Mando and Cara help defend on Sorgan. She and Mando develop a near romantic relationship which could, very easily, come back again. Plus, she’s a skilled warrior living in a village of farmers. We still don’t know how or why.

The Armorer - Played by Emily Swallow, the Armorer leads the Mandalorian hideout on Navarro, which is forced to disband after they reveal themselves to help Mando save the Child. She is very knowledgeable about the galaxy and survives through the end of the season. She’d be a good ally.

Peli Motto - Played by Amy Sedaris, she’s a mechanic in Mos Eisley on Tatooine. That’s a pretty historical place in Star Wars lore and she also happens to be a very good babysitter. Fixes ships and can help with the Child? Seems like a person you may want on your side.

Potential Foes

Mayfield, Xi’an, Burg - Played by Bill Burr, Natalia Tena, and Clancy Brown respectively, the trio was left to rot on a New Republic prison ship after betraying our hero. We assume the human, Twi’lek, and Devaronian will just go to prison from there, but they’re a crafty group. It’s likely they’ll escape, and be very upset with Mando.

Fennec Shand - Played by Ming-Na Wen, this elite assassin is believed to be dead. And yet...a mysterious, possibly Mandalorian, stranger standing over her body at the end of Chapter 5 suggests otherwise. If revived, she’d have quite the bone to pick with Mando for her capture. Plus, she knows about his history.

Qin - Played by Ismael Cruz Córdova, he’s the male Twi’lek Mando and the crew rescue in Chapter 6. There’s a good chance he’s dead but if not, he obviously has real issues with Mando from the past.

This Mandalorian Video Illustrates Just How Wild the Production Was One of the most impressive things about The Mandalorian is the way that it gives you a rather solid idea of what life is like for people living in the larger Star Wars universe. But as grounded in reality as the show makes things seem, it truly is just a game... Read more

History Unexplained

Moff Gideon - We know for a fact that Moff Gideon is going to be a foe in season two, so that’s why he’s not on that part of our list. What we don’t know beyond that is, well, everything. How did he get the Darksaber? What was his specific role in the purge of Mandalore? How much does he know about Mando, Cara, and Greef? If the Empire is gone, why is he still thriving? Chapter 8 touched on all this a bit, but there’s so much more to find out about this evil character, played by Giancarlo Esposito.

Cara Dune - Though she becomes a main player, and we know she was a Rebel Shock Trooper, we don’t know much about what happened in between. She teases she did some bad things that may have put a bounty on her head, and that she’s from Alderaan, but most of her history remains a mystery.

Ranzar Malk - The bearded man (Mark Boone Junior) who puts together a crew in Chapter 6 ends up dying, we think, when Rebel X-Wings blow up his space station. Before that though, we learn he and Mando, as well as Xi’an, used to be a crew, and they did very bad things. It could very well be a crucial piece of Mando’s past that needs exploring.

Xi’an - Speaking of Xi’an earlier, it’s strongly implied she and Mando had a romantic relationship in the past. Did they? Could that play a role moving ahead?

These Amazing Mandalorian Outfits Will Help You Prepare for Baby Yoda’s Return The Mandalorian is set to return with season two on October 30, but it’s never too early to prepare for the Child’s arrival. Hot Topic and Her Universe have unveiled a bunch of new Mandalorian outfits and accessories, and we’re abuzz with excitement. After all, it is the way. Read more

Burning Questions

The Mandalorian always gives part of his bounties to the foundlings. Where are these foundlings? Who watches them? We never find out.

We first meet the Child on Arvala-7 but we don’t know how he got there or who captured him. What’s the story?

IG-11 was programmed to kill the Child. But the Client and Pershing wanted him alive, if possible. That disconnect between the Guild’s goal and the Empire’s may become important.

Before Mando decides to break out the Child, he almost takes the bounty on a wanted Mon Calamari — a “nobleman’s son who skipped bail” and can be found in the “ocean dunes of Karnac.” It never comes back up but it seems like a lot of information to just leave out there.

Dr. Pershing is supposed to extract the “necessary materials” from the Child. We assume it’s midichlorians but we don’t know for sure, or what the plan was before Mando came back.

Where did the underground Mandalorians on Nevarro relocate to, and how many made it out alive?

The Bounty Hunters Guild: we hear a lot about them and their rules, but who runs it? Where are they? Maybe we’ll find out.

Who is the person who discovers the body of Fennic Shand?

Are Ranzar Malk and Qin, who are on the platform at the end of Chapter 6 when X-Wings shoot it up, actually dead, or just damaged enough to have a real bad grudge with Mando?

“He means more to me than you will ever know.” That’s what Moff Gideon says to Mando about the Child. Why? How much does he know? So many questions here.

Was Mando on Mandalore during “The Night of a Thousand Tears,” when the Empire destroyed the planet and much of its people?

Random Facts

The Razor Crest is a ship that was made before the Empire, making it almost undetectable by traditional radars and such.

Before she’s killed, Fennic Shand says she has a rendezvous in Mos Espa. It’s probably just a throwaway line of dialogue but it’s possibly noteworthy if her story comes up again.

Mando has not taken his mask off in front of a living thing since he was a child. It’s a streak that, despite the audience having seen his face, remains intact going into season two.

The Child is now the surrogate son of Din Djarin. Mando must raise him in the ways of the Mandalorian or return him to his people. This is the way.

We’ll have to wait and see how much, if any of these, will be explored in season two of The Mandalorian, which debuts this Friday on Disney +.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.