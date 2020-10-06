Alan Moore in a Movie

Normally we’d tease what else lies ahead in morning spoilers but uh, Alan Moore is in a movie and now you can watch a teaser for it.

Alice

THR reports Sabrina Carpenter will star in and produce Alice, a new musical reimagining of Alice in Wonderland at Netflix.

Sherlock Holmes Cinematic Universe

During a “keynote chat” at Fast Company’s Innovation Festival on Monday, Robert Downey, Jr. stated he believes his Sherlock Holmes franchise is ripe to “spin off into some real gems of diversity and other times and elements.”

At this point, we really feel that there is not a mystery-verse built out anywhere, and Conan Doyle is the definitive voice in that arena, I think, to this day. So to me, why do a third movie if you’re not going to be able to spin off into some real gems of diversity and other times and elements?

Mission: Impossible 7

Christopher McQuarrie released another set photo of the train stunt in Norway.

The Show

Based on a short film series comic scribe Alan Moore worked on with director Mitch Jenkins — Show Pieces available to view on Shudder — The Show stars Tom Burke, Siobhan Hewlett, Ellie Bamber, Darrell D’Silva, Richard Dillane, Christopher Fairbank, Sheila Atim, and yes, Alan Moore himself. Here’s the summary.

A frighteningly focussed man of many talents, passports and identities arrives at England’s broken heart, a haunted midlands town that has collapsed to a black hole of dreams, only to find that this new territory is as at least as strange and dangerous as he is. Attempting to locate a certain person and a certain artefact for his insistent client, he finds himself sinking in a quicksand twilight world of dead Lotharios, comatose sleeping beauties, Voodoo gangsters, masked adventurers, unlikely 1930s private eyes and violent chiaroscuro women…and this is Northampton when it’s still awake. Once the town closes its eyes there is another world entirely going on beneath the twitching lids, a world of glittering and sinister delirium much worse than any social or economic devastation. Welcome to the British nightmare, with its gorgeous flesh, its tinsel and its luminous light-entertainment monsters; its hallucinatory austerity.

Saint Maud

There’s a new poster for the long-delayed Saint Maud.

The Witches

The U.K. trailer for Robert Zemeckis’ remake of The Witches contains some additional footage.

The Mortuary Collection

Clancy Brown hosts his own horror anthology in the trailer for Shudder’s The Mortuary Collection.

Vicious Fun

A film critic in the 1980s accidentally joins a support group for serial killers in the trailer for Vicious Fun.

It Cuts Deep

A charming serial killer could be a step up from a woman’s directionless boyfriend in the trailer for It Cuts Deep.

Housesitter: The Night They Save Siegfried’s Brain

We also have a trailer for Housesitter: The Night They Saved Siegfried’s Brain, an unreleased horror film shot in 1987 but completed earlier this year at Skywalker Sound. The story concerns “a medical student with an Elvis obsession determined to perfect his rat-to-rat brain transfer” discovering that “his beloved professor and mentor, Doc Crosby, is actually a mad scientist who has been murdering people and stealing their brains for experiments.”

The Walking Dead/Tales of the Walking Dead

In conversation with Collider, Scott M. Gimple stated there is no end to The Walking Dead franchise in sight, adding “Robert Kirkman pitched The Walking Dead comic as the zombie movie that never ends, and I wanted to fulfil that.”

It’s certainly been something that we’ve talked about. It just seems that there’s gonna be more story to tell in perpetuity. Robert Kirkman pitched The Walking Dead comic as the zombie movie that never ends, and I wanted to fulfil that. I wanted to keep telling the story in some way, whether it be on the show or whether it be through things like Daryl and Carol or Tales of the Walking Dead or World Beyond. I wanna keep telling this story of this world. I’d love to do more with The Walking Dead characters beyond Daryl and Carol. I’m hoping Tales of the Walking Dead could be an avenue for that. Tales of the Walking Dead is gonna tell stories from all around The Walking Dead universe, and a lot of stories that have nothing to do with any of the current stories in The Walking Dead universe. I don’t want the zombie movie to end.

Gimple also revealed the upcoming Tales of the Walking Dead series will explore the future of the zombie apocalypse.

There are aspects of Tales of the Walking Dead that will be playing with the timeline. Within the comic, Robert has explored the “future,” as it pertains to the current timeline on the show and that is a huge inspiration for projects in the future and for the show itself.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond

In the same interview, Gimple discussed how the protagonists of The Walking Dead: World Beyond are too young to remember a world without zombies.

We’ve only touched upon it. Judith is so young that she missed the transition entirely but these kids only have hints of what the world was before and they most importantly carry the trauma of the transition between the two worlds, going from pre to post apocalyptic. The trauma, in some ways, sets them all on their course. They’ve been in this incredible place of safety that still has allowed them to know what the world is like outside of their walls. The cool thing about stories, in general, is transformation and going through an incredible journey, whether you are transformed or not. With these kids, they’re leaving this place of safety and going into the unknown, and in some ways going into things that they do know they will face. They’re also young and at a point of transformation in their lives. Seeing who they will become is the whole point of it. These just are such heightened circumstances.

Relatedly, Spoiler TV has a short synopsis for episode four, “The Wrong End of the Telescope.”

Members of the group bond while facing threats inside an old high school.

Fear the Walking Dead

Spoiler TV also has a synopsis for “Alaska,” the third episode of Fear the Walking Dead’s sixth season.

Al and Dwight go rogue on a recon mission to follow one more lead.

She-Hulk

According to The Direct, Disney+ is looking to cast an actor “around the age of 10 years old” to play a young Bruce Banner in She-Hulk.

Love Death + Robots

After sharing a photo of himself in motion capture gear, Jai Courtney confirmed to Cinema Blend he’s filming an episode of Love Death + Robots’ second season.

I can tell you this, it wasn’t for Alita: Battle Angel. So, sorry CinemaBlend audience. It was another thing. I actually got the chance to go do an episode of Love Death + Robots on Netflix. Some good friends of mine were involved in making it… It’s this Tim Miller/David Fincher creation, and it was a chance to get off the couch during quarantine and do something completely different.

Room 104

Ntare Mwine prepares for a ceremony in the synopsis for “Generations,” the series finale of Room 104.

Season 4, Episode 12: “Generations” (Series Finale) While Keir (Ntare Mwine) prepares for his Generations Ceremony, he reflects on his life and relives painful memories of the moments that shaped him. Written by Julian Wass; directed by Sydney Fleischmann.

Paranormal

A “cynical hematology professor with a dark sense of humour has his world turned upside down and his lifelong scientific convictions questioned” in the trailer for Paranormal, Netflix’s adaptation of Ahmed Khaled Tawfik’s Refaat Ismael novels.

Blood of Zeus

Netflix has also released a trailer for their new Greek mythology anime series, Blood of Zeus.

A young hero, an ancient bloodline, and the war of the gods all clash in mythological action animation Blood of Zeus, arriving October 27th. pic.twitter.com/lkkukrslkV — ⚰️???? The NXorcist ???????? (@NXOnNetflix) October 5, 2020

The Expecting

Finally, when an expectant mother experiences alarming side effects from her pregnancy, she realises she’s part of something larger than her herself in the trailer for Mary Harron’s The Expecting, starring AnnaSophia Robb, Rory Culkin, Mira Sorvino, Hannah Murray, and Michael Gaston.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.