Xbox Series X and Series S Pre-Orders Drop in Australia Tomorrow, Here’s How to Grab One

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pre-orders open in Australia on Tuesday, September 22. Here’s everything you need to know.

What time do Xbox Series X and Series S pre-orders open?

Pre-orders for the new consoles open at 8am AEST. That’s 7:30am ACST and 6am AWST.

Last week we saw most PS5 pre-orders go out of stock (including for 2021 delivery) quite quickly so we recommend being prepared if you don’t want to miss out.

Prices

In Australia the Xbox Series X costs $749 and the Xbox Series S costs $499. Don’t forget, the latter will only be able to play game digitally. If you want a disc drive, you’ll need to opt for the Series X.

Is a deposit needed?

This all depends on the retailer. But for most, yes. You’ll need to be ready to put down anywhere between $50 and $200.

Where to pre-order Xbox Series X and Series S in Australia

There are quite a few retailers offering pre-orders on the Xbox Series X and Series S. Some of these already have pre-order hubs live. We’ll add more as they become available on Tuesday.

It’s also worth noting that most retailers are offering pre-orders online only.

Here’s the list:

And if you want a console cheaper with Game Pass Ultimate…

There’s also another cheaper option if you’re also interested in bundling with Game Pass Ultimate.

Telstra is offering the new consoles on its exclusive Xbox All Access this pass. And it works out to be cheaper.

The Xbox Series S plans will be $33 a month ($792 over 24-months), with the Xbox Series X coming in at $46 a month ($1,104 over 24-months). Both of these plans come with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which usually costs $15.95 outright. Across two years this comes to $382.20.

So if you substract the cost of Game Pass Ultimate from the cost of the consoles across 24-months, the Xbox Series S bought through Telstra comes to $409.20. As for the Xbox Series X, it comes to $721.20

This comes to roughly a $90 off the Xbox Series S RRP and about a $30 off the Series X RRP when compared to buying outright and subscribing to Game Pass Ultimate for two years.

You can get this deal once it’s live on Tuesday.

