Everything We Know About the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S

After months of speculation, leaks and rumours we finally have our first good look at the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. These consoles are set to launch an entirely new gaming generation for Microsoft and bring a whole bunch of tech innovations to the table. With ray tracing, smoother graphics, faster loading speeds and core focuses for Microsoft, both the Series X and Series S boast impressive features well worth upgrading for.

Here’s everything we know about the two consoles so far, and what to expect when they finally release.

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S: Australian Price

In Australia, the Xbox Series S will cost $499 while the Xbox Series X will cost $749. While it is marginally more expensive than in other regions, this is because of Australia’s added GST and importing costs.

The flagship Series X is far more expensive than the original Xbox One, which debuted at $599 locally. This is largely because the tech in the Xbox Series X and S is far more robust than the last console generation — but it does mean it’s a bit less accessible for most people.

If you don’t wish to purchase the console outright, you can subscribe to the Telstra-backed Xbox All Access program. This gives you access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and an Xbox console of your choice for 24 months. At the conclusion of the period, you’ll own the console outright.

For a 24-month subscription to an Xbox Series X, you’ll pay $46 per month. For an Xbox Series S, you’ll pay $33 per month.

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S: Australian Release Date

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will launch on November 10 in Australia. This is a worldwide release date.

Pre-orders for both consoles begin on September 22. You’ll need to put down a hefty deposit to secure one.

Australian retail outlets offering pre-orders for the Series X and Series S include EB Games and JB Hi-Fi. Stay tuned to their social media channels and websites to secure your order. Reports indicate there may be stock issues when the console finally releases so if you’re hellbent on getting one at launch, you’ll need to be quick.

Xbox Series X: Specifications

The Xbox Series X is the ‘big boy’ of the Xbox range and boasts impressive hardware perfect for ‘cutting edge’ gameplay. This console focuses on solid performance, excellent 4K graphics and blink-and-you’ll-miss-it loading speeds.

Here’s a rundown of what’s inside the box:

CPU: 8-Core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.8 GHz | 3.5 GHz w/ SMT Enabled

8-Core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.8 GHz | 3.5 GHz w/ SMT Enabled GPU: AMD RDNA 2 GPU 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz

AMD RDNA 2 GPU 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz GPU Power: 12.15 TFLOPS

12.15 TFLOPS SoC: Custom 7nm Enhanced SoC

Custom 7nm Enhanced SoC RAM: 16GB GDDR6 RAM | 10GB @ 560GB/s | 6GB @ 336GB/s

16GB GDDR6 RAM | 10GB @ 560GB/s | 6GB @ 336GB/s Performance Target: 4K @ 60 FPS, Up to 120 FPS

4K @ 60 FPS, Up to 120 FPS Storage: 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVME SSD | 2.4GB/sec uncompressed | 4.8GB/sec compressed

1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVME SSD | 2.4GB/sec uncompressed | 4.8GB/sec compressed Expandable Storage: 1TB Expansion Card

1TB Expansion Card Backwwards Compatibility: “1000s” of backwards compatible titles from Xbox One, Xbox 360 and original Xbox

“1000s” of backwards compatible titles from Xbox One, Xbox 360 and original Xbox Disc Drive: Yes, 4K UHD Blu-ray

Yes, 4K UHD Blu-ray Display Out: HDMI 2.1

The consoles whopping $749 is largely justified by these meaty specs.

Xbox Series S: Specifications

If you’re looking to elevate to the next generation of gaming without blowing your wallet, the Xbox Series S is a hardy and robust little option. While it doesn’t boast the same 4K graphics and impressive tech of the Series X, it is a very affordable option. That goes doubly if you’re more into digital games than physical ones.

Here’s the specifications for the Xbox Series S:

CPU: 8-Core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.6 GHz | 3.4 GHz w/ SMT Enabled

8-Core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.6 GHz | 3.4 GHz w/ SMT Enabled GPU: AMD RDNA 2 GPU 20 CUs @ 1.565 GHz

AMD RDNA 2 GPU 20 CUs @ 1.565 GHz GPU Power: 4 TFLOPS

4 TFLOPS SoC: Custom 7nm Enhanced SoC

Custom 7nm Enhanced SoC RAM: 10GB GDDR6 RAM | 8GB @ 224GB/s | 2GB @ 56GB/s

10GB GDDR6 RAM | 8GB @ 224GB/s | 2GB @ 56GB/s Performance Target: 1440p @ 60 FPS, Up to 120 FPS

1440p @ 60 FPS, Up to 120 FPS Storage: 512GB PCIe Gen 4 NVME SSD | 2.4GB/sec uncompressed | 4.8GB/sec compressed

512GB PCIe Gen 4 NVME SSD | 2.4GB/sec uncompressed | 4.8GB/sec compressed Expandable Storage: 1TB Expansion Card

1TB Expansion Card Backwwards Compatibility: “1000s” of backwards compatible titles from Xbox One, Xbox 360 and original Xbox

“1000s” of backwards compatible titles from Xbox One, Xbox 360 and original Xbox Disc Drive: No, digital only

No, digital only Display Out: HDMI 2.1

Both consoles have their own unique talking points, but it’s really the $499 price tag marking the Series S out as unique.

What’s the difference between the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S?

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are different consoles, despite their similar naming convention. Despite this, they will run exactly the same games. Here’s what to consider when weighing up your purchase of the Series X or Series S:

The Xbox Series S is digital only and does not have a disc drive

and does not have a disc drive The Xbox Series X runs games at 4K ; the Xbox Series S is capped at 1440p

; the Xbox Series S is capped at 1440p The Xbox Series X will have faster load speeds, crisper graphics and better overall performance

The Xbox Series X is $250 more expensive than the Xbox Series S

than the Xbox Series S The Xbox Series X has bigger native storage capacity (1TB vs. 512GB)

The Xbox Series X requires far more physical space than the Xbox Series S

Outside of these major differences, the consoles are essentially the same. Your personal preferences will determine which console is best for you.

Launch Games for the Xbox Series X/S

At launch, Xbox Series X and S owners will gain access to Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s excellent subscription game service. This service, which costs $10.95 a month, contains over 100 games from every Xbox generation including new release titles.

In addition to this service, the Series X and Series S will get the following launch titles (with more confirmed to be added closer to release):

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Gears Tactics

Tetris Effect: Connected

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Scorn

Due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus era, there is still a chance these titles may be delayed.

When the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S finally launch, there’ll still be plenty of games to keep you going.

This article will be updated as we learn more about the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.