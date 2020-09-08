Xbox Series S Pricing Has Been Officially Announced

On Tuesday Xbox officially announced the price of its upcoming Xbox Series S next generation console. Here’s how much it’s going to be.
Xbox Series S Pricing
Xbox has now confirmed the Xbox Series S will cost $US299.
“Let’s make it official! Xbox Series S | Next-gen performance in the ˢᵐᵃˡˡᵉˢᵗ Xbox ever. $299 (ERP). Looking forward to sharing more! Soon. Promise,” Xbox stated in a tweet.
???? Let’s make it official!
Xbox Series S | Next-gen performance in the ˢᵐᵃˡˡᵉˢᵗ Xbox ever. $299 (ERP).
Looking forward to sharing more! Soon. Promise. pic.twitter.com/8wIEpLPVEq
— Xbox (@Xbox) September 8, 2020
Xbox confirmed the pricing after a series of tweets by BWW Media Group’s Brad Sams showed what seemed to be leaked promotional images of the next gen console. This included the $Us299 price point. The leak also appeared on YouTube.
Hello Xbox Series S https://t.co/hQoDBRHt7d pic.twitter.com/2MIF5I6YHO
— Brad Sams (@bdsams) September 8, 2020
Gizmodo Australia has reached out to Xbox locally to find out if there is any possible way we can find out Australian pricing.
This story is updating…