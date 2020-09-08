The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Xbox Series S Pricing Has Been Officially Announced

Tegan Jones

Tegan Jones

On Tuesday Xbox officially announced the price of its upcoming Xbox Series S next generation console. Here’s how much it’s going to be.

Xbox Series S Pricing

Xbox has now confirmed the Xbox Series S will cost $US299.

“Let’s make it official! Xbox Series S | Next-gen performance in the ˢᵐᵃˡˡᵉˢᵗ Xbox ever. $299 (ERP). Looking forward to sharing more! Soon. Promise,” Xbox stated in a tweet.

Xbox confirmed the pricing after a series of tweets by BWW Media Group’s Brad Sams showed what seemed to be leaked promotional images of the next gen console. This included the $Us299 price point. The leak also appeared on YouTube.

Gizmodo Australia has reached out to Xbox locally to find out if there is any possible way we can find out Australian pricing.

This story is updating…

Tegan Jones is Gizmodo's editor. She specialises in technology issues and consumer tech.

