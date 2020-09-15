Woolworth’s Mobile is Flogging Samsung’s New Foldable Phone for $250 Off

If you’re looking to pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, there’s only one way to do it online with a plan attached — through Woolworth’s Mobile. And to sweeten the pot even further, the telco is also knocking $250 off the price.

Woolworths Mobile deal

Woolworths Mobile has been all about the device discounts lately. Last month it also had the cheapest Note 20 pre-order plans in Australia. It took $250 off that phone, too.

Now it’s coming for Samsung’s latest $3,000 foldable, and it’s a smart move. There’s no other way to pre-order a Galaxy Z Fold 2 online on a plan in Australia right now. Optus isn’t carrying the device and Telstra isn’t releasing it until October 9.

And while you can pre-order it through Vodafone, you can only do so in store or over the phone. You can also pre-order it outright if you’re happy to pay upfront.

Considering Woolworth’s Mobile is powered by the Telstra network (so the coverage will be good) and it’s taking $250 off, it’s a good deal if you’re in the market for a foldable.

Plus, it comes with a free pair of Samsung Buds Live, which are valued at $319, as a bonus.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 plans

So how much do you actually save per month? Once you break it down it comes to a $10.41 per month saving over a 24-month repayment period. Or if you prefer a 36-month plan, it knocks $6.94 off per month.

And here are Woolworths’ 36-month Galaxy Z Fold 2 plans:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Specs

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 has gotten some nice spec bumps from last year. The device is larger, has a bigger battery and an improved processor.

There isn’t as much storage this time around (at least in the Australian model) which probably has a quite a bit to do with price. There also isn’t a great deal of difference with the cameras, though its worth remembering that software can play a large part in performance. We’ll be reserving our judgement for our review.

Here’s a full spec comparison between this year and last year’s model: