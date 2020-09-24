Vodafone’s New Unlimited Data Plans Get Faster The More You Pay

Let’s face it: these days, we’re all data hungry little piggies, constantly using our phones to stream and upload. And so when someone (like Vodafone) changes up what we can get at the trough (their plans, to continue this tortured metaphor), we take notice.

Today, Vodafone announced a refresh of their unlimited data plans that are tiered by data speeds.

Basically, each plan includes an allotment of ‘max speed data’, which allows you to use the network as fast as it goes. And then after that, speeds are throttled based on which tier you’re in.

Vodafone now has five of these total ‘Infinite Plans’ that are split into three tiers: Lite (up to 2Mbps after your max speed data), Super (up to 10Mbps) and Ultra (up to 25Mbps).

The plans are:

$40 Lite Plan: 10GB of max speed data, then throttled to up to 2Mps.

10GB of max speed data, then throttled to up to 2Mps. $45 Lite+ Plan: 10GB of max speed data, then throttled to up to 2Mps.

10GB of max speed data, then throttled to up to 2Mps. $55 Super Plan: 60GB of max speed data, then throttled to up to 10Mbps.

60GB of max speed data, then throttled to up to 10Mbps. $65 Super+ Plan: 100GB of max speed data, then throttled to up to 10Mbps.

100GB of max speed data, then throttled to up to 10Mbps. $120 Ultra Plan: 150GB of max speed data, then throttled to up to 25Mbps.

The telco said users should be easily able to use social media and stream music on any tier, but recommends the higher tiers if users are planning on watching HD video or uploading large files.

The Infinite Plans are available for SIM-only contracts:

Or with new phones on 12, 24 or 36 month plans:

Vodafone’s general manager of product and devices Arthur Panos said that the array of plans give Australians a variety of options at different price points.

“We are moving beyond the simple data allowance concept and giving our customers a usage experience that suits their needs and delivers peace of mind that they can stay connected in a way that works for them even if they happen to go over their Max Speed data,” he said.

“Whether it’s doing a virtual meeting on the run, firing off emails at lunch or catching up with loved ones over video chat, we’re excited to give customers new infinite data options and more choice when it comes to their mobile plan.”

