Updates From Uncharted, the Flash Movie, and More

Rick Riordan is teaming up with Netflix to adapt The Kane Chronicles. Christoper Landon teased a teeny little bit of progress on more Happy Death Day. Plus, Supernatural gets in one last Halloween episode, meet James Bond’s new No Time to Die villain, and what’s to come on The Boys. Spoilers, away!

The Tiger’s Apprentice

Michelle Yeoh and Sandra Oh have joined the voice cast of The Tiger’s Apprentice, an upcoming film adaptation of Laurence Yap’s children’s book. Though details on Yeoh’s character are currently unavailable, Oh is said to play Mistral, “an exiled dragon living in San Francisco.” [Empire Online]

The Kane Chronicles

On the author’s official site, Rick Riordan revealed he has teamed with Netflix for a film adaptation of The Kane Chronicles, a trilogy of YA novels in which a pair of estranged siblings accidentally unleash the Egyptian god Set onto North America.

The Benefactor

Deadline reports Malcolm McDowell will star in The Benefactor, an upcoming horror film from David Carson in which “a once-prolific painter (McDowell) takes up an artist residency after the death of his wife. However, he soon fears that the house may be haunted and that its ghosts are driving him to madness”

Happy Death Day 3

In conversation with Empire, Christoper Landon revealed the working title for a potential third Happy Death Day movie is Happy Death Day to Us.

It’s called Happy Death Day to Us. That is the working title.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

During a recent panel at DC FanDome, director David F. Sandberg promised the Shazam sequel will focus on the extended Shazam Family.

Now they’re all superheroes, they’re all a family with superpowers. And now we finally get to see that. We only got a glimpse of that in the first movie, so that’s something to look forward to.

The Flash

During a separate panel at DC FanDome, producer Barabara Muschietti confirmed Ezra Miller’s Flash movie “restarts everything” for the DCEU.

Well, I want you to go see it, so I’m not going to tell you a lot. But what I will tell you is that it’s a ride. It’s going to be fun and exciting and there are a lot of DC characters in it. Flash is the superhero of this film because he is the bridge between all of these characters and timelines. And in a way, it restarts everything and doesn’t forget anything.

Uncharted

Tom Holland provided an update on the Uncharted movie in a recent Instagram Live post.

Filming is going so well, it is going so well. The film is, like, everything I ever dreamed it would be. You know, I don’t know if you guys played the games but I was such a huge fan of the games and it’s been going so well.” I do have the biggest bruise of all time though, on my leg, but it’s in a bit of a revealing area for Instagram Live – I think I would get shut down by Instagram, but yeah, it is a glorious bruise.

Freaky

Bloody-Disgusting has a new poster for Christopher Landon’s body-swapping horror-comedy, Freaky.

Black Widow

Black Widow, still on track for a November theatrical release, has made the cover of this month’s Total Film and Empire magazines.

Natasha Romanoff es portada en las revistas EMPIRE y Total FILM ????. La esperada cinta de las superheroína de MARVEL Comics #BlackWidow protagonizada por #ScarlettJohansson hasta ahora es programada para salas de cine tradicionales el 6 de Noviembre.

???????????? pic.twitter.com/Zi8rEV7vxv — MORNIN’ ROUTINE (@RoutineMornin) September 14, 2020

No Time to Die

A featurette discusses Rami Malek’s villainous new antagonist, Safin.

Scare Me

A new trailer for the Aya Cash horror-comedy Scare Me reveals more details on the film’s plot.

Supernatural

Comic Book has photos from “Last Holiday,” the October 9 episode of Supernatural. Click through for more.

Moonbase 8

Showtime has released a trailer for their upcoming astronaut comedy starring Tim Heidecker, John C. Reilly and Fred Armisen.

The Boys

Finally, Black Noir takes on the gang personally, while Homelander lays waste to an entire crowd in the trailer for this week’s episode of The Boys.

