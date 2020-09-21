Updates From Black Widow, The Walking Dead, and More

Get another close look at WandaVision. HBO wants to make a vampire drama…about hip-hop. Our first look at Pandora’s surprise return is here. Plus, what’s to come on Lovecraft Country and The Boys. To me, my spoilers!

Black Widow 2

In a recent interview with Total Film (via Games Radar), Florence Pugh stated she plans to “see if people like Yelena” first before thinking about further Marvel movies.

If you get asked to be in a Marvel film, and it was so thrilling and fun and exciting to be in, then of course, your head goes: ‘Oh my God. If this is what it’s like, then what else is next? If that happens and I am lucky enough that people appreciate my character, that’s an exciting road to go on. I would be silly to not be excited by it. I think that being part of the Marvel club is a great honour. But we’ll just see if people like Yelena first.

Thirst

Variety reports HBO is now developing Thirst, a “hip-hop vampire drama” from Leah Benavides and Carlito Rodriguez. The series is said to concern “a brilliant but cocky Atlanta rapper who thinks he’s found his way to stardom when he links up with hip-hop’s hottest group. But he has no idea they are hiding a terrifying secret: They are a family of vampires with roots going back centuries.”

Pandora

Deadline reports Tina Casciani will be promoted to series regular when The CW’s Pandora returns for a second season.

Meanwhile, Spoiler TV has a synopsis for the season two premiere “Things Have Changed.” Click through for more photos.

Jax (Priscilla Quintana) and Xander (Oliver Dench), now both working for the Earth Confederacy Intelligence Services, attempt to track down the fugitive Tierney (Tina Casciani) and discover she is searching for a destructive weapon that can potentially destroy the entire Universe. Meanwhile, Jax comes face-to-face with a woman she never expected to see again: her mother, Eve (guest star Roxanne McKee.) Ben Radcliffe, Noah Huntley, Akshay Kumar, Nicole Mavromatis and Vikash Bhai also star. Brett Simmons directed the episode written by Mark A. Altman (#201).

WandaVision

Alongside last night’s surprise trailer, Marvel has also released a series of new promo images.

The Walking Dead

Things look grim for Father Gabriel in images from The Walking Dead’s season ten finale. Head over to Comic Book for more.

Room 104

Childhood friends reunite in the synopsis for “The Night Babby Died,” the September 26 episode of Room 104.

When childhood best friends Bruce (Leonardo Nam) and Abby (Lily Gladstone) meet for the first time in decades, Bruce’s eccentric plan to resurrect their friendship reopens old wounds. Written by Jenée LaMarque & Julian Wass; directed by Jenée LaMarque.

The Boys

A new Vought-sponsored super terrorist is unleashed in the trailer for this week’s episode of The Boys.

Lovecraft Country

Finally, Lovecraft Country travels through time in the trailer for next week’s episode, “I Am.”

