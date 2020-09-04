Updates From Black Widow, Lucifer, and More

Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris have boarded John Boyega’s next sci-fi film. Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal is making a return this October. Riverdale teases its next few chapters. Plus, the CW hypes up Swamp Thing’s network debut, and the writer of Netflix’s Project Power is tackling A.I. in a new sci-fi thriller. Spoilers get!

Illustration: Jim Cooke

They Cloned Tyrone

Deadline reports Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris will star alongside John Boyega in They Cloned Tyrone, an upcoming sci-fi film at Netflix from director Juel Taylor. The story is said follow “a series of eerie events that thrusts an unlikely trio (Boyega, Foxx & Parris) onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy.”

Mother/Android

Project Power writer Mattson Tomlin will direct Mother/Android, a sci-fi thriller starring Chloe Grace Moretz as Georgia, a woman who who, with her boyfriend Sam, “goes on a treacherous journey to escape their country” which “is caught in an unexpected war with artificial intelligence. Days away from the arrival of their first child, the couple must face No Man’s Land — a stronghold of the android uprising, in hopes of reaching safety before giving birth.” [THR]

Tar

Deadline also reports Tar, an upcoming creature feature in which a prehistoric monster emerges from Los Angeles’ La Brea Tar Pits will begin playing drive-ins next month through 1091 Pictures before receiving a digital release October 20. Timothy Bottoms and Tiffany Shepis star.

Black Widow

Empire Magazine has a new photo of Black Widow facing off against Taskmaster.

Photo: Disney

Shortcut

A blood-sucking monster attacks five high school students trapped inside a school bus in the trailer for Shortcut, coming to drive-in theatres September 25 before a digital release this Christmas.

A Dark Path

Meanwhile, two sisters driving home from a party get lost on a monster-infested road in the trailer for A Dark Path, coming to VOD September 15.

Alien Addiction

Aliens looking for a good time land in New Zealand in the trailer for Alien Addiction.

Primal

Coming Soon reports Adult Swim will air five new episodes of Genndy Tarkovsky’s Primal beginning Sunday, October 4th at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim.

Lucifer

TV Line reports Lucifer will resume production on the sixteenth and final episode of season five this September 24 before filming begins on season six immediately after.

The 100

Clarke and Octavia mount a desperate rescue mission in the synopsis for The 100‘s September 23 episode, “The Dying of the Light”.

CLOSING IN – Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) mount a desperate rescue mission as the Disciples close in on what they want. Lindsey Morgan, Bob Morley, Richard Harmon, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star. Ian Samoil directed the episode written by Kim Shumway (#714). Original airdate 9/23/2020.

[Spoiler TV]

Riverdale

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed the titles of the first four episodes of Riverdale’s fifth season on Instagram.

https://instagram.com/p/CErvS7yDgSH

Swamp Thing

Finally, KSiteTV has another poster for The CW’s presentation of DC Universe’s late, lamented Swamp Thing series.

Photo: The CW

Banner art by Jim Cooke.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.