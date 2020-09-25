The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Twitter to Roll Out Prompt Warning You to Read the Dang Article

Tom McKay

Published 1 hour ago: September 26, 2020 at 4:45 am -
Filed to:apps
mediapostingsocial mediatechnologytwitter
Graphic: KnowYourMeme/Gizmodo, Fair Use
Graphic: KnowYourMeme/Gizmodo, Fair Use

Twitter is rolling out its system that warns its users that they’re huge dumbasses who might want to consider reading the goddamn article first, the company announced on Thursday. Basically, this is the 2020 equivalent of Microsoft Clippy asking “Are you sure you want to do that?”

Twitter wrote that its preliminary analysis of the prompt, which was launched on a test basis in June, shows that it actually managed to get past the brain-blood barrier and affect user behaviour. Now they’ve decided to deploy the feature to all users.

The prompt says “Headlines don’t tell the full story / You can read the article on Twitter before retweeting.” Twitter said showing the prompt increased open rates on articles by 40 per cent, raised the number of people who actually opened the article before retweeting by 33 per cent, and hopefully taught some cross-section of users to never tweet in the first place. The company tacitly acknowledged that last thing was probably for the best.

This isn’t the only change to Twitter’s UI that has come down the pipeline in recent months. Earlier this year, it rolled out a system for users to limit replies to their own tweets to only accounts they follow (or explicitly tagged) in an effort to limit harassment. It also implemented warning prompts to users about to send an angry reply to another user. After years of hemming and hawing on the subject, Twitter also finally began attaching fact-check labels to misinformation and hiding behind prompts threats of violence posted by world leaders like Donald Trump.

No word on whether Twitter will prompt users before they post things like this, though:

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.