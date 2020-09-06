Try Out the Wildly Hard DragonCon Star Wars Trivia Qualifying Quiz

Are you sure you know what droids you’re looking for?

DragonCon, which is, like all cons, not happening in person this year, is known for having a challenging and competitive Star Wars trivia competition. And to get into that competition, you have to take a qualifying test that is notoriously hard. This year, that test exists online, so you can try your hand at being a Jedi (Trivia) Master. According to the user who shared the quiz, the average score is around 23/50… and that’s with multiple choice. Dang.

For the first time ever you can try your hand at the legendary 50 question DragonCon Star Wars trivia qualifier test—all canon material is fair game. It may be multiple choice, but the current avg score is around 23 out of 50 correct???? Try it out here:https://t.co/IPVJ6BukQO pic.twitter.com/sMDAjQ9mrP — Thomas @ Virtual DragonCon???? (@thomasLharper) September 4, 2020

The only rule here is that if it’s canon, it can be on the quiz. Your knowledge of Mara Jade’s Teras Kasi skills won’t help you here, nerds. It didn’t help me much, either: I got 20, just shy of the average.

If you’re interested in Star Wars trivia, you can watch the competition live at 2pm EST today, on the Star Wars Explained YouTube channel, where the trivia masters will strut their star stuff. I, naturally, will not be among them.