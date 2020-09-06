The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Try Out the Wildly Hard DragonCon Star Wars Trivia Qualifying Quiz

Julie Muncy

Published 2 hours ago: September 7, 2020 at 12:45 am -
Filed to:disney
dragonconio9lucasfilmstar warstrivia
When it comes to my Star Wars trivia level, I'm at about a Jar Jar. (Image: Disney)
When it comes to my Star Wars trivia level, I'm at about a Jar Jar. (Image: Disney)

Are you sure you know what droids you’re looking for?

DragonCon, which is, like all cons, not happening in person this year, is known for having a challenging and competitive Star Wars trivia competition. And to get into that competition, you have to take a qualifying test that is notoriously hard. This year, that test exists online, so you can try your hand at being a Jedi (Trivia) Master. According to the user who shared the quiz, the average score is around 23/50… and that’s with multiple choice. Dang.

The only rule here is that if it’s canon, it can be on the quiz. Your knowledge of Mara Jade’s Teras Kasi skills won’t help you here, nerds. It didn’t help me much, either: I got 20, just shy of the average.

The Mandalorian Season 2 Will Arrive Just in Time for Halloween

When Jon Favreau said that The Mandalorian’s second season wouldn’t be stopped by the covid-19 pandemic that’s effectively brought Hollywood to its knees, he meant it.

Read more

If you’re interested in Star Wars trivia, you can watch the competition live at 2pm EST today, on the Star Wars Explained YouTube channel, where the trivia masters will strut their star stuff. I, naturally, will not be among them.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.