Toss a Coin to McFarlane in This Week’s Witchiest Toys

Welcome back to Toy Aisle, Gizmodo’s regular roundup of the best toys ruining our financial health this week. This time around we’ve got a very fancy Sorcerer Supreme, a fully articulated Witching machine, and more. Check it out!

Image: McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt Geralt of Rivia

Remember when we said a few weeks ago it wouldn’t be long before we saw McFarlane’s first articulated take on the video gaming adventures of Geralt? Well, good news: He’s here! And, honestly, he has a much better face sculpt representing CD Projekt Red’s take on the school of the Wolf’s finest monster hunter. Like all of the company’s action figures, Geralt is 7-inch-scaled and boasts the 22-point-of-articulation system McFarlane uses for everything from Fortnite to My Hero Academia right now. Set to release in January 2021, Geralt will be part of the company’s new “Gold Label” exclusives line, and you’ll have to toss a coin to your Walmart if you want one. [Toyark]

Image: Hot Toys

Hot Toys Life-Sized Venomized Groot

It feels like the latest rage in Marvel variant-ism is to take any old character and cover ‘em in Venom goop. And now Hot Toys is getting in on that trend, inspired by the similarly Venomized Spider-Man cartoon’s “Maximum Venom” season. Clocking in at 25cm tall, this actually life-scaled Groot has a pretty impressive set of accesories that lets you display him as completely taken over by the Venom symbiote, or, through the use of an alternate head, arm, and attachable chest piece, appear as if his body isn’t quite yet fully absorbed. Just hope they don’t start doing this to all your Hot Toys figures, or you’ll find yourself having to refinance your home trying to match your collection. Venomized Groot will lead the goopy vanguard when he releases in late 2021. [Hot Toys]

Image: ThreeZero

ThreeZero Game of Thrones Tormund Giantsbane

ThreeZero’s line of Game of Thrones figures continues with a suitably ginormous Tormund Giantsbane. Based on his appearance in the show’s seventh season (shame it finished there and never continued!), the 1:6 scale figure actually checks in at 31cm tall, and aside from some alternate hands to hold all his stuff, he comes with a suitably large amount of weapons to menace your shelf with. Presumably hidden beneath that wildling coat, Tormund packs a climbing rope, a sword with its own scabbard, his trusty axe, and two dragonglass weapons: a makeshift axe and a small dagger. He’s available to order direct from ThreeZero now for a mid-2021 release, and costs $US188 ($258). [ThreeZero]

Image: Bandai

S.H. Figuarts Avengers: Infinity War Doctor Strange Battle on Titan Edition

Bandai’s quest to basically re-release every Infinity War and Endgame figure it made with more accessories and better detailing continues with a Doctor Strange who has more spells than you can shake a, well, Sorcerer Supreme at. Inspired by, as the name suggests, his tussle with Thanos on Titan, this new Strange includes an articulated cape for all the extra poses you’ll want to put him in.

And that’s good, because there’s plenty opportunity with the bunch of accessories he’s got: Two large spell discs can be attached to his hands — he comes with several, suitable for different casting poses — or worn around his wrists, matched by two smaller sets of discs for his forearms. For other effects, he has the fiery spellsword he briefly wields, as well as a special alternate hand casting out a flurry of red binding ropes to menace the Mad Titan. And if all that wasn’t enough? Steven also has an alternate concentrating face to use with a bevy of green-hued Time Stone effects to replicate him searching for the timeline where the Next Movie Happens. He himself is in the timeline where he releases in January 2021 for around $US80 ($110). [Toyark]

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.