Top 20 Anker Products as Rated by Amazon Users

Peripherals maker Anker produces a lot of gadgets to enhance the abilities of your laptop, smartphone or tablet – but which ones are best?

If there’s a gadget category where a peripheral could be made, the odds are that you can buy one with the Anker logo embossed on it are pretty damned high. The Chinese maker produces a lot of gear, but which are its best products?

It’s not 100% scientific, but it is interesting to see what users on the world’s biggest online retailer Amazon think in this regard, because folks are just as likely to snark and leave terrible reviews as they are positive ones.

Need I point out the infamous Hutzler Banana Slicer in this regard? Mind you, that’s not an Anker product, but probably only because there’s no real practical way to fit a USB C port to a Banana Slicer.

So which products rise above the rest in terms of general audience acclaim? Here’s what the collective wisdom of Amazon users as of 10th September 2020 reckoned, with rankings taking into account both the score and collective number of reviews.

Frankly, there’s a lot of 4.5/5 reviews of just about everything on Amazon, but keeping that review score consistent over thousands of reviews suggests a much stronger link to quality than a product that maybe has only 3 reviews.

1: Anker 60W 6-Port USB Wall Charger $49.99

Amazon rating: 5/5

Number of reviews: 7,268

Got a lot of USB-connected gadgets to keep powered up? A lot of folks must, because the Anker 60W 6-Port USB Wall Charger the sole recipient (at the time of writing) of the full 5 stars from Amazon reviewers.

2: Anker 24W Dual USB Car Charger $19.53

Amazon rating: 4.5/5

Number of reviews: 22,003

A lot of cars have inbuilt USB power these days, but clearly the good ol’ cigarette lighter to USB market has a lot of supporters too.

3: Anker PowerCore 13000 Portable Charger $49.99

Amazon rating:4.5/5

Number of reviews: 12,435

That’s a lot of reviews for a 2-port USB Power Bank.

4: Anker Power Bank PowerCore 26800mAh $90.99

Amazon rating: 4.5/5

Number of reviews: 11,312

More ports, higher price and slightly fewer reviews for this more heavily stacked power bank.

5: Anker USB-C to USB 3.1 Adapter $19.30 plus delivery

Amazon rating: 4.5/5

Number of reviews: 4,610

Got a USB A gadget you wish was USB C all of a sudden? That’s the sole purpose of this cable.

6: Anker USB C Hub $49.99

Amazon rating: 4.5/5

Number of reviews: 3,682

A combo USB hub that’s USB-C at one end, and 2 USB-A, HDMI and 2 SD card slots at the other.

7: Anker Wireless Charger 2 Pack $59.99

Amazon rating:4.5/5

Number of reviews:3,240

His and hers wireless chargers, or a dual pack for the busy executive with two phones?

8: Anker 24W Dual USB Car Charger $18.53+delivery

Amazon rating:4.5/5

Number of reviews: 1,974

A compact car charger, although not beloved by quite as many as Anker’s other model.

9: Anker Powercore 10000 $45.99

Amazon rating: 4.5/5

Number of reviews: 1,751

A smaller battery pack – both in capacity and carrying size, which could be handy for some.

10: Anker USB C to HDMI Adapter $26.64

Amazon rating: 4.5/5

Number of reviews: 1,702

Video output is a challenge for many laptops, and while quite a few do offer up Thunderbolt-enabled USB-C ports, your other option is a USB C to HDMI adaptor like this one.

11: Anker Wireless Charger $35.53+delivery

Amazon rating:4.5/5

Number of reviews: 1,682

No, I don’t know why more people have reviewed the twin pack of Anker’s wireless charger than the single pack model. Is wireless charger sharing some kind of new trend?

12: Anker USB-C to Micro USB Adapter [4-Pack] $34.95

Amazon rating: 4.5/5

Number of reviews: 1,481

Got a whole host of old microUSB chargers or connected gadgets you need to get with the USB C times for? Anker has a solution for that, it seems.

13: Anker PowerCore 13000 Portable Charger $49.99

Amazon rating: 4.5/5

Number of reviews: 1,183

Anker has a LOT of portable battery packs. This one comes in white!

14: Anker Wireless Charger, PowerWave 10 Stand with 2 USB-A Ports $257.99

Amazon rating:4.5/5

Number of reviews: 680

It’s a wireless charger with 2 USB ports to also charge other gadgets – and at the time of writing the sole merchant selling it wants a HEFTY price for it. You may be better off with that dual pack above, frankly.

15: Anker Power Bank PowerCore 26800mAh $63.69

Amazon rating:4.5/5

Number of reviews: 585

Another power bank, albeit one with a decent spec battery within.

16: Anker USB C to Ethernet Adapter $31.97+delivery

Amazon rating:4.5/5

Number of reviews: 354

A lot of laptops these days are Wi-Fi only, which can cause problems if you do need to hook up to a wired network for access or better latency. An adaptor like this is the easy way out of that conundrum.

17: Anker New iPad 9.7 2-Pack $11.85+delivery

Amazon rating:4.5/5

Number of reviews: 205

A twin pack of iPad screen protectors, proving (if nothing else) that Anker plays in a LOT of different peripherals categories.

18: Anker Soundcore Life Q10 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones $76.05 plus delivery

Amazon rating: 4.5/5

Number of reviews: 145

You probably don’t think of Anker as a headphones brand – but you’d certainly draw attention in this pair of bright purple and orange headphones.

19: Anker USB C to HDMI Adapter $31.97+delivery

Amazon rating: 4.5/5

Number of reviews: 104

A slightly different, slightly more expensive take on the USB C to HDMI adaptor idea.

20: Anker 49.5W PowerDrive Speed+ 2 Car Adapter $50.10 plus delivery

Amazon rating: 4.5/5

Number of reviews: 100

Another car power adaptor, but one with a PD port for laptops as well as a 19.5W fast charge USB A type port for smartphones and tablets.

Editor’s note: Descriptions and features are as taken from manufacturer/seller claims and user reviews on Amazon.

As Gizmodo editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Gizmodo often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.