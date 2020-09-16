Tom Cruise Still Does His Own Stunts

58-year-old actor Tom Cruise is at it again. In every one of his movies he always has to find a way to one-up himself in the stunts department. Ahead of the new Mission Impossible 7 movie, the big stunt has been shown off. How did he increase the Tom Cruise level of this new movie? He’s not hanging off a building, or a helicopter, or a cargo plane, or HALO jumping. This time he’s riding a motorcycle off a giant ramp off a giant cliff. Yeah, he has a parachute, but still.

Whatever deal he made to sell his soul to L. Ron is paying off for this dude in spades. Not only is he still a massive movie phenomenon, but he looks great at almost 60 and has all of the bravery in the world to pull of these insane stunts. I have done a lot of dumb things in the name of looking cool, but even in my devil-may-care teens, I wouldn’t have made this jump. No way, no how, uh uh.

I don’t really care about Tom Cruise as a person. I hope he stays happy and healthy, but beyond that I don’t really care. But Tom Cruise’s acting career has been astonishing. He’s got Top Gun coming out soon, which is going to be great, and all of the Mission Impossible films — yes, even the John Woo one with all the doves and a motorcycle fight — have been so awesome to experience. I’m definitely looking forward to the next one, and seeing that it’s going this hard on day one of filming is all the affirmation I needed that this is going to be a ripper of a movie.

Here’s some far-away video shot of the stunt, showing a chase helicopter and a drone ahead of him. I think I’d be more afraid of being run into by the helicopter than the parachute. I don’t know, the whole situation seems really sketchy, which is awesome, but I’m not going to be replicating this any time soon. Check out these Entertainment Tonight Canada talking heads go ape over Tom’s newest stunt. Or mute it, and just watch the stunt itself. It might be better that way.

I don’t know the context of this big altitude jump, but I’m looking forward to seeing it play out in theatres. Just kidding, theatres still won’t be a safe place in November of 2021. I’ll be watching the hell out of it on a streaming service from the safety of my own home, however.