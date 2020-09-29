The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Tickets For Sydney’s Disney+ Drive-In Have Been Released

Published 1 hour ago: September 29, 2020 at 4:47 pm
Sydney Disney+ Drive-In
https://www.gizmodo.com.au/content/uploads/sites/2/2020/08/07/1200px-Disney_logo.svg.png

This article is sponsored by Disney+.

The Disney+ Drive-In Cinemas tickets are officially on sale for the Sydney leg of the tour.

Presented by Openair Cinemas, the event will run from the 22nd of October to the 15th of November, playing a huge selection of Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars movies.

There are also a few remaining weeks of the Brisbane screenings so if you’re located in the Sunny State, you can see the timetable and buy tickets here.

For those who are keen to see what’s on offer in Sydney, the full line-up is below for your convenience:

Bankwest Stadium, Parramatta, Sydney: 22nd Oct – 15th Nov

TICKETS ON SALE NOW

10 Things I Hate About You
The Lion King (Animated)
Moana Sing-Along
The Greatest Showman Sing-Along
Thor Ragnarok
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Edward Scissorhands
Aladdin (Animated)
Hocus Pocus
Guardians of the Galaxy
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Mrs Doubtfire
Aladdin (Live Action) (Open Captions)
Frozen Sing-Along
The Little Mermaid Sing-Along
Hercules
Coco
Cars
The Lion King (Live Action) (Open Captions)
Beauty and the Beast (Live Action)

There are also a handful of movies playing with captions, including the live-action Aladdin and The Lion King, which is perfect for those who struggle to hear in normal movies, or, for those who want to belt Hakuna Matata as loudly as possible but the actual lyrics escape your memory.

You can head to the Openair Cinemas website for the Brisbane and Sydney tickets and to find out exactly when your favourite movies are playing.

For those in Melbourne, hang tight for the timetables to be announced. You can also register to get a notification when they’re ready (here) for your convenience.

Thanks to our partnering sponsors for helping to bring this magical experience to life; Disney+, Volkswagen & SEEK.

About the Author

Louis Costello is a writer who specialises in music, entertainment and travel.

