This Limited-Edition Dune Novel Is Gorgeous and Flowing with Spice

Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Dune is on its way to Arrakis, so it seems like there’s never been a better time to crack open a copy of Frank Herbert’s science fiction classic. His story is amazing no matter how it’s being presented, but for folks wanting a copy that’s as beautiful as the world Herbert created, this might be one to add to your collection.

Folio Society has unveiled a new limited-edition hardcover version of Dune, in celebration of Herbert’s 100th birthday. It follows the Folio Society’s previous release of a Dune collector’s edition — but unlike that version, the limited-edition Dune will only have 500 hand-numbered copies released. It features new art from Sam Weber, who also worked on the collector’s edition, and is signed by him as well. You can check out a few pieces below.

Image: Folio Society, Other A kingly repose, before his downfall. Image: Folio Society, Other I'm assuming this is Paul Atreides, with an asymmetrical haircut. Image: Folio Society, Other This version comes in a case with a companion volume, poster, and expanded map. Image: Folio Society, Other A look inside the front cover of Dune. Image: Folio Society, Other Artwork is strewn throughout the book. Image: Folio Society, Other THE TOOTH.

In addition to the new art, the limited-edition copy of Dune comes with a 72-page companion novel that includes an essay from Michael Dirda and a piece by author Brian Herbert, who’s continued the Dune series after his father’s death. It also features a poster and expanded map and comes inside a cloth-covered clamshell case that features the Bene Gesserit.

Folio Society’s limited-edition version of Dune is available on their website and costs $US695 ($984). The first half of Villeneuve’s live-action adaptation is set to come out on December 18, though it may get pushed back because of the pandemic.

