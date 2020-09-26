The News Of Tomorrow, Today

These Official Behind-the-Scenes Photos Continue to Prove that Avatar 2 Exists

Julie Muncy

Published 2 hours ago: September 27, 2020 at 3:30 am -
From Avatar 2, behind the scenes. (Image: Disney)
Avatar 2, James Cameron’s long-long-long-in-the-anticipation high-tech sequel to his high-tech opus, is back at it in production. And at the very least, it does look like Avatar.

Recently, the film’s Twitter account shared a pair of high-res production photos, courtesy, it says, of producer Jon Landau, featuring some new props and some stereotypically sci-fi-looking firearms. It’s nice stuff.

The first picture, by the by, features stunt coordinator Garrett Warren. The soldiers in the pic are, presumably, from the RDA, the capitalist organisation that sought to plunder Pandora in the original film and seem to still be at it in the sequel. I particularly like the new SecOps helmet, it’s got strong vibes.

Avatar 2 has been in development, in one form or another, since the release of the original in 2009, and is currently scheduled for 2022. It’s in production in New Zealand right now.

 

