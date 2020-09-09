The Walking Dead Is Ending, But Lives on in 2 More Spinoffs

The Walking Dead might be about zombies rising from the dead, but that doesn’t mean the show is going to last forever like its titular hordes. AMC has announced that The Walking Dead will end in 2022 after 11 seasons. But the franchise is just getting started: not only is World Beyond debuting next month, but AMC has unveiled two new spinoffs to take the flagship’s place.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, The Walking Dead will end in late 2022 after 11 seasons. The expanded final season, featuring 24 episodes, includes the upcoming season 10 finale, which was previously delayed because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. In addition, there will be six season 10 bonus episodes airing sometime early next year.

However, that’s not the end of The Walking Dead megaverse. Not only is Fear the Walking Dead still on the air, but we’ve also got the arrival of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, which centres around young adults who’ve grown up during the zombie pandemic and don’t know of the life before. There’s also that Walking Dead movie in the works, set to star Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes.

But that’s not all. AMC announced two new series that are going to help fill the hole The Walking Dead is leaving behind. The first will be a spinoff focusing on Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride), which is set to debut sometime in 2023. The second will be an anthology series called Tales of the Walking Dead, described as “an episodic anthology with individual episodes or arcs of episodes focused on new or existing characters, backstories or other stand-alone experiences.” That means it’s poised to bring back characters from The Walking Dead universe, even ones who were previously killed off.

The Walking Dead returns with its long-awaited season 10 finale on October 4.

