The Ram 1500 TRX Has An Anti-Raptor, Pro-Dinosaur Cannibalism Easter Egg

If you’re into very fast off-road pickup trucks designed to take the glory of nature out behind the middle school and work it over but good, then you’re likely aware that the Ford Raptor now has some real competition, the Hellcat V8-powered 2021 Ram 1500 TRX. In case you weren’t quite sure that the target of this adrenaline-drunk brute was the Ford Raptor, a little Easter Egg on the TRX should make this very clear.

The Easter Egg is moulded into the plastic that forms the TRX’s massive 29-litre air box feeding that 523kW Hemi all of the air it can guzzle down. Instagrammarian Catchmeoffroad found the Egg and posted it for all to see:

That air box is insanely huge; it has its own little hood under the TRX’s main hood. And under that filtered lid lurks this:

Screenshot: Catchmeoffroad/Instagram

Woah. They’re not fucking around here, clearly. That’s a Tyrannosaurus Rex head (nickname of the TRX) in the process of eating a Velociraptor (Raptor) dinosaur, the namesake of the Ford Raptor. Ram’s truck is threatening to consume Ford’s truck, in a violent orgy of teeth penetrating thick hides, jaws crushing bones, organs rupturing and ejecting foul fluids.

This is easily the most provocative hidden Easter Egg in a car for the company since the early 1980s, when Dodge Omnis had a picture of Lee Iococca biting the head off a rabbit moulded into the plastic on the inside of the glove box lid, a clear dig at Volkswagen’s Rabbit.