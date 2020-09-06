The Power of LG Compels You

After showing a teaser video earlier this week, LG confirmed on Saturday that its upcoming smartphone with a swivelling second screen will be called the LG Wing. And while I can appreciate that they’re trying to change up the form factor in an increasingly crowded market of flipping and folding dual-screen smartphones, I’m afraid that all I see is a cross (blessed be the handset).

Tuesday’s video showed that the device has some kind of sliding mechanism that can rotate one of its two screens out so that the whole thing becomes a T shape. Or, if you were born and raised in the Bible Belt like me, a crucifix befitting android Jesus.

The LG Wing will be the company’s first device launched under its Explorer Project banner, a series of “devices that deliver distinctive and yet unexplored usability experiences” that it claims will forge “uncharted territory in the industry.” The exact lineup’s largely been under wraps so far, but given that LG’s billing it as a mobile initiative, it’s safe to assume the LG Wing won’t be the last.

“LG’s boldest, newest smartphone will deliver a new and different form factor and mobile experience that would be impossible to create with conventional smartphones,” the company wrote in a Saturday press statement.

Android Authority shared a few exclusive first looks last month showing off how the LG Wing’s two screens can work in tandem. One demonstrates how you can use a full-screen navigation app and control your music or field inbound calls simultaneously while driving. The other shows off how the LG Wing’s distinct shape can create a wholly unique mobile gaming experience.

Nothing’s been confirmed in terms of specs, but rumour has it that the LG Wing will support 5G, run on a Snapdragon 765 or 765g processor, include a triple-rear camera array, and have 6.8-inch and 4-inch displays. XDA Developers reported last month that it’ll cost $US1,000 ($1,373) at launch this fall, though an earlier leak had its price pegged as high as $US1,600 ($2,196).

I’m leaning more toward the former given what we saw with Motorola’s Razr reboot. The $US1,500 ($2,059) mark and above is just too rich for your average phone user’s blood (In this pandemic-ravaged economy? No, thank you). Especially since companies are still working on smoothing out the bumps with this new form factor — literally in some cases.

The LG Wing will officially debut at the company’s Explorer Project event on September 14 at 10 a.m. ET. You can catch the show on LG’s YouTube and Facebook page.

Though I’m digging the funky T-shape, I’m sceptical about whether the LG Wing will catch on. Sure, it’s never been done before, but sometimes there’s a good reason for that, even in an industry like tech where folks are constantly churning out innovation. Whenever companies do zany shit like this, it always makes me think back to that great Jurassic Park quote: “Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.”