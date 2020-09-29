The Orville Gets a Season 3 Status Update From Seth McFarlane

David Koepp gives updates on Indiana Jones 5. Marvel’s Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel may be closer to new cast members. Cowboy Bebop is getting ready to shoot again plus updates from The Walking Dead, The 100, and more. Spoilers away!

Illustration: Jim Cooke

Spiderhead

Chris Hemsworth, Jurnee Smollet, and Miles Teller have joined the cast of Spiderhead, an adaptation of George Saunder’s short story, Escape from Spiderhead, at Netflix. Directed by Joseph Kosinski from a script by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, Deadline reports the story follows convicts in the near future who “are offered the chance to volunteer as medical subjects in hopes of shortening their sentences. The focus is on two prisoners who become the test patients for emotion-altering drugs that force the prisoners to grapple with their pasts in a facility run by a brilliant visionary who supervises the program.”

Indiana Jones 5

In a recent interview with Den of Geek, screenwriter David Koepp discussed Stephen Spielberg and Indiana Jones 5‘s script.

I tried a couple different versions with Steven and they all had some good stuff about them and they all had some stuff that didn’t work, which happens. But it was just very hard to have everybody come together and have all the elements — Steven, Harrison (Ford), the script and Disney — come together at once. And it didn’t.

Hocus Pocus

Entertainment Weekly reports Bette Midler’s annual Hulaween fundraising gala will be a virtual event this year, titled In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover. The evening will be hosted by Midler, alongside her Hocus Pocus co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy with “limited edition merchandise and virtual classes from the Sanderson Sisters Charm School” available to fans in the run-up to the event. Tickets are available now ($15) with profits going to the New York Restoration Project.

Frank & Zed

Blood-Disgusting has photos from Frank & Zed, a gothic horror-comedy made entirely with hand puppets. Click through to have a look.

Made Entirely with Hand Puppets, 'Frank & Zed' Is a Blood-Soaked Homage to Classic Monster Movies! Premiering at @NightstreamFest! https://t.co/Uq52Pd2WB9 — Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) September 28, 2020

Vamparina

In addition to returning guest-stars Henry Winkler, Donald Faison, Adam Devine, Andrew Rannells, Jim Rash, and Rachel Bloom, Deadline reports the third season of Vamparina will introduce Christopher Jackson as The Horseman, Taran Killam as Ichabod, Audra McDonald as Medusa, James Monroe Iglehartt as the talking statue, Oscar, Sutton Foster as the banshee magazine critic, Bora, Mayim Bialik as a scientist named Dr. Jem Geodopolis, Chris Sullivan as an abominable snowman named Steve, Santino Fontana as the musical phantom Petru, and Pete Gardner as “a goofy scarecrow” named Thatch.

The Witcher

Den of Geek reports Basil Eidenbenz will replace Thue Rasmussen as Eskel in the second season of The Witcher.

Ms. Marvel

The Direct has alleged casting calls for four supporting characters, including the Sheikh at Kamala Khan’s local mosque.

Sheikh Male, 50-70s, Middle Eastern, he’s the Sheikh at the local Mosque. Warm, kind and understanding, he’s always there to lend an ear.

Fariha Female, 30s, Sudanese, smart and intimidating. She is willing to do whatever it takes to get what she wants, no matter what (or who) gets in her way.

Aadam Male, 30s, Egyptian, Sudanese, Arab, Muslim, he’s a big guy, physically intimidating at first glance, but comedic, funny and smart.

Auntie Ruby Female, Pakistani, 50s-70s, vibrant, spirited and animated. She’s always in the know and never at a loss for words.

Hawkeye

The Direct alleges the disfigured roboticist Giuletta “Madame Masque” Nefaria will have a supporting role in the upcoming Hawkeye series at Disney+.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

A press release confirms Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa’s Pretty Little Liars reboot will indeed be horror-centric.

Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago…as well as their own. In the dark, coming-of-RAGE, horror-tinged drama Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe — in a brand new town, with a new generation of Little Liars.”

In a statement acquired by Blood-Disgusting, Aguirre-Sacasa revealed “we’re leaning into the suspense and horror in this reboot, which hopefully will honour what the fans loved about the hit series, while weaving in new, unexpected elements.”

Alien: The Series

In conversation with Observer, Noah Hawley discussed his idea for a rejected Alien TV series at Hulu.

Alien is on some level the complete opposite of Stark Trek. It’s sort of about humanity at its worst. There’s this moment in the second film when Sigourney says, ‘I don’t know which species is worse. At least they don’t screw each other over for a percentage.’ If you look at what Aliens tends to be, it’s usually a trapped story – trapped in a ship, trapped in a prison, etc. And because the Alien has this life cycle to it, where it goes from egg, to chestburster, to xenomorph, there becomes a certain routine to it. I thought it would be interesting if you could expand. If you’re going to make something for television, you’ve got 10 hours let’s say. Even if you have a lot of action, like two hours, then you’re still going to have eight hours left. So what is the show about? That’s what I tried to talk to them about. As I did with Legion, the exercise is: Let’s take the superhero stuff out of the show and see if it’s still a great show. What’s the show about? Let’s take the Alien out of the show. What’s the show about? What are the themes, who are the characters and what is the human drama? Then we drop the Aliens back in and we go, ‘This is great. Not only is there great human drama, but there’s Aliens!’

The Orville

Seth McFarlane promised The Orville will eventually resume filming for its third season airing on Hulu in a recent Instagram Q&A with Jessica Szohr.

There has been a lot of speculation online: Will the show come back? The show is still a huge priority for me and for the cast and everyone else. We do have a season to finish, and we are going to finish it. For a show with a lot of prosthetic makeup that requires close contact, a lot of background artists… it’s a big job, and you want to make sure you do it in a way that keeps everyone safe and secure. Once we have those protocols figured out, we will start up again and you will get more Orville.

Room 104

A visit to Room 104 creates tension between high school rivals in the synopsis for “Fur,” airing October 3.

Season 4, Episode 11: Fur It’s 1987 and friends Finley (Jordyn Lucas) and Grey (Natasha Perez) crash Room 104 to celebrate their last summer before starting high school, but Grey’s insecurities flare up when popular jock John (Jake Green) comes over. Written and directed by Mel Eslyn.

[Spoiler TV]

The Outpost

Talon struggles to keep peace at a forced labour mining camp while “a sassy genius invades Janzo’s lab” in the synopsis for “The Peace You Promised,” the October 16 episode of The Outpost.

Zed (Reece Ritchie) forces humans to work a mining camp as Talon (Jessica Green) struggles to keep peace. A sassy genius invades Janzo’s (Anand Desai-Barochia) lab. A dark Priestess unites the Blackbloods. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Milan Todorović.

[Spoiler TV]

neXt

NEXT escapes in the synopsis for “File #2,” the second episode of neXt.

After being mishandled by a Zava employee, the A.I. called NEXT escapes the confined servers of its home company and gains internet access. When Ethan’s bullying intensifies, he reveals that Iliza has been persuading him to seek revenge. Concerned about her son, Shea recruits Paul and her co-workers C.M., Gina and Ben to help use Ethan’s connection with Iliza to track NEXT’s possible location. Meanwhile, Paul tries to rekindle his relationship with his daughter, Abby, and grapples with the onset of his health condition.

[Spoiler TV]

The Lord of the Rings/Cowboy Bebop

According to Deadline, filming has resumed on Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series in New Zealand. Production on Netflix’s live-action Cowboy Bebop is also planned to resume this Wednesday.

50 States of Fright

Quibi has released a trailer for the second season of 50 States of Fright, which contains no less than four people being pushed off ledges, five attempted strangulations, and a man crushed under an antique sofa.

Pokemon Journeys

A new trailer has our first look at the Pokemon anime’s Sword and Shield arc.

The 100

Clarke wants revenge in this extended promo for the series finale of The 100.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.