The Mandalorian’s Season 2 Trailer Is Here, and It Brought Baby Yoda

This is the way to more episodes of The Mandalorian. And more Baby Yoda adorableness, of course.

Out of nowhere, Lucasfilm dropped our very first look at The Mandalorian’s sophomore season in action, picking up where season one left off: Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), our titular bounty hunting hero, and his newly-inducted clanmate “The Child” jetting off on a quest to not just find the little green force-user’s people, but to keep themselves safe from the sinister grip of Imperial Remnant officer Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito).

"Wherever I go, he goes." Watch the brand new trailer for #TheMandalorian and start streaming the new season Oct. 30, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/plfHssS8qG — Star Wars (@starwars) September 15, 2020

While the trailer doesn’t give too much away — just like season one’s cryptic footage sneakily hiding tiny Baby Yoda’s massive presence in the show — there have been plenty of rumours hinting to expect tons of familiar faces and major explorations of the Star Wars canon as we know it this season. From teases for the return of Clone Wars favourites like Ahsoka Tano and Mandalorian Death Watch agent Bo-Katan Kryze, there’s also the helmeted elephant in the room: Temuera Morrison’s alleged return as legendary Bounty Hunter Boba Fett.

How will all that factor in? Will Moff Gideon get his grubby hands on the baby? Will Din, indeed, find the way? We won’t have much longer to find out: The Mandalorian will return to Disney+ on October 30th.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.