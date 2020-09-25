The Mandalorian’s Razor Crest Is Hasbro’s Next Magnificent Crowdfunding Toy

With a handful of successfully funded projects under its belt, including a towering X-Men Sentinel robot, Hasbro’s HasLab crowdfunding platform is returning to its Star Wars roots with another Vintage Collection spaceship: an incredibly detailed, 30-inch long replica of the Razor Crest from The Mandalorian. Now this is the way.

Designed to be perfectly scaled to Hasbro’s 3.75-inch action figures, the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Razor Crest also measures in at an impressive 20-inches wide and 10.5-inches tall when perched on its functional retractable landing gear. The sheer scale of this replica has afforded Hasbro’s designers with lots of room for extreme detailing inside and out.

In addition to landing gear that can disappear as the Razor Crest heads off into space, the replica includes a fully detailed cockpit with a removable transparent canopy, letting you seat three figures at the ship’s controls (and maybe a very tiny Baby Yoda). There’s also a detailed interior with a weapons cache that can be hidden away, a carbonite freezing chamber to hold your would-be-bounties, a covert bunk area, pop-up blasters, a ramp that lowers in the rear, and even removable hull panels so you can dismantle the ship as quickly as the Jawas did.

Exclusive to the release is also a 3.75-inch Mandalorian figure in Beskar armour with a soft cape (so he can comfortably sit at those controls), but, oddly enough, no Baby Yoda. [Editor’s Note: WHAT?!? No deal.] However, Hasbro’s previous HasLab creations have offered additional accessories as the number of backers slowly increases, so don’t be surprised if Din Djarin’s lil’ sidekick is introduced as the Razor Crest campaign progresses in the coming weeks.

The Razor Crest is a little smaller than Hasbro’s first HasLab offering, the $US500 ($713) Jabba’s Sail Barge, which means that you can pre-order one starting today on HasbroPulse.com for $US350 ($499). That’s by no means cheap, but you’re getting a solid chunk of plastic and one of the most impressive Star Wars: The Mandalorian collectibles available, rivalling even Hot Toys’ life-sized Baby Yoda replica.

There’s a catch, though, as with any crowdfunded product, Hasbro needs 6,000 fans to back the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Razor Crest by midnight on November 9, 2020, for the toymaker to officially put it into production. Something tells us that’s not going to be a problem, though.

