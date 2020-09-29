The Craft: Legacy Trailer Is Here to Remind Us Not to Mess With Witches

The movie gods have bestowed us with a gift this Halloween: Blumhouse’s continuation of the 1996 cult classic The Craft is coming to on-demand October 28. It’s called The Craft: Legacy and, much like the original, it follows four characters who discover and develop witchy powers that spiral out of control.

Written and directed by Zoe Lister-Jones, The Craft: Legacy takes place in the world where the original film existed. How does it tie in? We don’t know. We do know this story, though: A new girl arrives at school, befriends some witches, and they start messing stuff up in fun and scary ways. The witches are played by Cailee Spaeny (Devs), Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, and Zoey Luna, with Michelle Monaghan and David Duchovny along for the ride. Here’s the first trailer.

We have no idea if The Craft: Legacy is going to be any good but the trailer sure does make it look entertaining. Lots of supernatural powers, lots of teen angst, lots of cool new actors to discover, much as we did in 1996. And the fact it’s coming so soon is a big surprise.

“I’m thrilled to be able to share The Craft: Legacy with audiences all over the world this Halloween,” Lister-Jones said in a press release. “It’s been a true privilege to take on such an iconic title. I can’t wait for the world to meet the incredible young women who make up our new coven.”

The Craft: Legacy will be available on paid on-demand starting October 28 as a $US20 ($28) rental or to buy for $US25 ($35) in the U.S. An international release is in the works with news to follow.

