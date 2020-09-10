The Biggest Microsoft Surface Duo Questions Answered

Among folding phones, the Microsoft Surface Duo stands out.

For starters, it kind of looks like a Nintendo DS — but for productivity. Unlike say, the Samsung Galaxy Fold, it’s got two screens instead of a single one that folds in half. Microsoft’s Office 365 software is built-in and optimised for it. When Microsoft unveiled it and the Surface Neo last year, gadget and enterprise nerds rejoiced. Finally, a Microsoft phone that was interesting — and potentially revolutionary.

But now that it’s here, how does it measure up to the hype? Folding phones are still a nascent category and most of us have never had the chance to play around with one in person. Our resident mobile phone whiz Sam Rutherford, however, has basically seen them all — including the Surface Duo. Which is why he patiently put up with all my dumb questions about this phone in particular.

Microsoft is Finally Ready to Release the Surface Duo Last spring, Microsoft surprised everyone when it announced the Surface Duo. Following months of development, Microsoft is finally ready to release the Surface Duo for real, and after learning more about it, I feel like the Surface Duo is so much more than just a dual-screen gadget or even Microsoft’s... Read more

Will the Duo’s single 11-megapixel camera make me look like a potato? Is it awkward to hold when you’re trying to make calls? What can this particular dual-screen phone do that my regular single-screen phone can’t? How easily does Android 10 handle Microsoft’s dual-screen format? Do the middling specs hold up in everyday use? Most importantly, is it worth the moolah?

Sam’s pretty much covered all that in his excellent review, but in case you wanted to see how the Surface Duo works in action, we’ve got you covered too.