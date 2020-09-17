The Batman Returns to Production Following Robert Pattinson’s Coronavirus Diagnosis

Hopefully this time around he’ll learn there are better masks than a cowl.

Two weeks ago, recently resumed production on Matt Reeves’ The Batman hit a roadblock in the form of titular star Robert Pattinson contracting covid-19, forcing him into a period of quarantine. Production shut down entirely, but it seems that right as Pattinson’s mandatory 14-day period of isolation has come to close, filming has gotten right back on track.

The Batman Pauses Production as Robert Pattinson Contracts Covid-19 After an almost six-month shutdown due to the covid-19 pandemic, The Batman went back into production this week. It then took only three days for things to shut down again. That’s when star Robert Pattinson tested positive for covid-19. Read more

“Following a hiatus for COVID-19 quarantine precautions, filming has now resumed on The Batman in the UK,” a Warner Bros. spokesperson told Deadline.

After an impressive first showing at DC Fandome, Reeves estimated that there were still three-quarters of the film left to shoot, after a nearly six-month hiatus due to the UK’s national lockdown put a stop to filming earlier this year. Pattinson’s contracting of the virus came just three days after resumption, so no doubt Reeves and Warner Bros. are eager to get back on track as quickly as possible.

The Batman had already been delayed out of summer 2021 to an October 1, 2021 release date earlier this year — but given that its Fandome trailer had concluded with a vague 2021 window, whether that remains the case after this latest, shorter delay is unknown.

Breaking Down The Batman’s First Trailer: Haunting Secrets and Enigmatic Clues At DC Fandome this past weekend, Matt Reeves stunned us all with a first look at Robert Pattinson in action as the latest Dark Knight in The Batman. It didn’t just give us a good look at RBatz though: it was our first, proper look into the latest cinematic incarnation... Read more