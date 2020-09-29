That Ridiculous Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan Fantasy Adventure Is Coming in November

Before everything went to hell in 2020, there was a glimmer of good in the world. A trailer was unearthed for an Arnold Schwarzenegger-Jackie Chan fantasy adventure complete with dragons, pirate ships, luxurious facial hair, and more. At that time, the film’s release was still unknown. But thanks to a new trailer, as we enter the end of this awful year, Iron Mask is back to bring us hope.

The film will be available on-demand November 21, and on Blu-ray November 25 in the U.S.

Editor’s Note: It looks like you can already buy or rent this title via iTunes in Australia.

That means, yes, there is a brand new trailer. A trailer that has even more wonder than the first, but also makes it very clear that while Chan and Schwarzenegger may be the big names, they are not in this movie a lot.

The fact that Jason Flemyng is top-billed here makes it fairly clear the story of this film revolves around him. But there’s so much packed into the trailer, it’s a little difficult to decipher what, exactly, that story is. Who is the person with the mask, for example? The mask must be important since it’s the title of the movie. Apparently, though, the film is also about Chan’s character escaping Schwarzenegger’s prison to give his daughter a talisman that controls a dragon.

Sure. Why not?

Anyway, Iron Mask — which also stars Game of Thrones’ Charles Dance (who was also in the first film in this series, Viy) and the late Rutger Hauer — will be here sooner than you know it and dumb as it’s sure to be, we hope it’ll be a nice change of pace in this awful time.