Telstra NBN Just Got Cheaper

It’s a big week for NBN news with NBN Co announcing a huge fibre upgrade to its residential and business networks. So while we’re talking it, there’s now a Telstra NBN deal that slashes the the prices of its NBN 100 and 50 plans.

Telstra NBN deal

Telstra is knocking $10/month off these plan tiers for new customers for the first 12 months. This brings their pricing in line with similar premium providers, like Aussie Broadband.

In terms of speeds, things are looking good. Telstra also has the second best evening speeds on NBN 100 plans, with an average of 88Mbps.

While this Telstra NBN deal is on contract-free plans, there’s a catch. They come bundled with a Telstra modem and if you leave within the first 24-month you’ll get charged a fee. The amount is equal to $9 multiplied by the number of months left in your term.

For example, if you left after your discount expired (which is after the first 12 months, remember), you’d be up for a $108 modem fee. The alternative is staying for the remaining 12 months, which is only $12 more expensive than paying out the remainder of the modem.

This promo runs until November 2. It’s also worth noting that Telstra NBN 100 plans are only available to those with HFC and FTTP NBN connections.

I don’t know what NBN connection I have

No problem, many of us don’t. We have a tool that will tell you. Just type in your address below and you’ll be taken to a plans landing page.

You just need to hover the mouse above the little information bubble and your NBN connection type will be revealed.

What else do I get?

So what else does the Telstra NBN deal get you?

The bundled modem has 4G backup, which means you’ll still have internet access if the NBN network foes down.

You can can also get three months of free access to Binge if you also sign up to Telstra Plus, which is free. You’ll get the standard tier, valued at $14 per month. You can also get a free 1 week trial period on Binge right here.

Both the NBN plans also include bonus Telstra Points. 20,000 points on NBN 50, and 40,000 on NBN 100. The bonus points are only available until September 30

Telstra NBN deal plans

And here’s the plans themselves.

NBN 100

NBN 50

And here’s a widget comparing NBN 100 plans to others in market:

