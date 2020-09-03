Star Trek Is Celebrating Its Anniversary With Its Own Virtual Event

Next week, it’ll be 54 years since Star Trek properly hit screens with the airing of the salt-vampire goodness that is “The Man Trap.” To celebrate, the franchise is not getting salty at all: it’s celebrating with a 24 hour livestream event of panels and watch parties to get everyone in the mood.

Announced today, the first officially celebrated Star Trek Day on September 8 will see Wesley Crusher himself, actor Wil Wheaton, alongside actress Mica Burton to host a series of panels with as many different Star Trek stars as they can manage for a celebration of the franchise, from the original series all the way up to Lower Decks, and even beyond into Strange New Worlds.

The panels will run from 3:00 pm ET until 6:30 pm ET and be available for audiences across the world — both live, repeated starting at 12:00 am on September 9, and available on demand afterwards. Audiences in the U.S. can start celebrating even earlier: starting at 3:00am ET, the stream kicks off with a curated selection of Star Trek episodes for fans to watch, including samples from recent series Discovery, Picard, and Lower Decks. Here’s the full panel schedule, along with their attendees:

3PM ET — Star Trek: Discovery with series stars Sonequa Martin-Green and David Ajala and co-showrunners and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise.

3:30PM ET — Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, with series stars Terry Farrell, Alexander Siddig, Armin Shimerman, Nana Visitor, Cirroc Lofton, and executive producer Ira Steven Behr.

4PM ET — Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, with series stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck; executive producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers; and co-executive producers Akela Cooper and Davy Perez.

4:30PM ET — Star Trek, with series star George Takei and the CEO of Roddenberry Entertainment, Rod Roddenberry.

5PM ET — Star Trek: Voyager, with series stars Kate Mulgrew, Robert Picardo, Robert McNeill, Garrett Wang, Tim Russ, and Ethan Phillips.

with series stars Kate Mulgrew, Robert Picardo, Robert McNeill, Garrett Wang, Tim Russ, and Ethan Phillips. 5:20PM ET — Star Trek: Enterprise, with series stars Scott Bakula, Linda Park, John Billingsley, Dominic Keating, Anthony Montgomery, and Connor Trinneer.

5:40PM ET — Star Trek: Lower Decks, with voice cast Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, and Eugene Cordero and series creator, showrunner, and executive producer Mike McMahan.

6:05PM ET — Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: The Next Generation with cast members Patrick Stewart and Jonathan Frakes.

Considering we’re currently wading through an unprecedented run of Star Trek between Lower Decks and the incoming third season of Discovery, hopefully there’ll be a lot more to talk about here than the franchise had for its lacklustre San Diego Comic-Con panel earlier this year!

Star Trek day takes place on Tuesday, September 8, and you’ll be able to tune in for the celebration on the official Star Trek website.

