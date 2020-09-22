So Long, Supergirl

The Arrowverse is about to get a bit smaller. The CW has announced that Supergirl will be coming to an end after its upcoming sixth season, bringing the story of Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) to a close.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, the CW, Warner Bros. TV, and Berlanti Productions announced in a joint statement that the show would be ending in 2021 after six seasons. Supergirl debuted on CBS in 2015, where it spent one season — hosting a major cross-network crossover with The Flash before moving over to the CW for season two. Since then, Supergirl’s been an integral part of the DC universe there, including a musical crossover with The Flash and starring roles in the multi-series crossover events.

In a statement on Instagram, Benoist called it “an honour” to have played Kara for six seasons, and celebrated the upcoming final season.

“To say it has been an honour portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless. She’s had that impact on me, too. She’s taught me strength I didn’t know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we’re united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I’m forever grateful. I’m so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we’re going to make it one helluva final season.”

This makes Supergirl the second series to exit the Arrowverse, following in the footsteps of Arrow. It’s unclear why the series is coming to a close with this final season, which will consist of 20 episodes, but there’s still plenty of superheroice to be had on the network. Besides The Flash, Black Lightning, Legends of Tomorrow and now Stargirl, the CW is getting ready for the second season of Batwoman, which will see Javicia Leslie stepping into the role as the new Caped Crusader. In addition, they’re debuting the first season of Superman & Lois, starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch.

Supergirl is getting ready to start filming the sixth and final season, which was delayed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. It’s set to come out in 2021.

