So, Apparently, F9 Is Actually Going to Outer Freakin’ Space

Space. The final frontier. Not just in Star Trek but for the Fast and Furious franchise. The joke that space was the the only place left for the high octane action franchise to go has been floating around for years. The filmmakers even played along for a while. But a few months ago, it seems like the joke started to become reality and now that appears to be confirmed.

Speaking on Sirius XM’s “The Jess Cagle Show,” Fast and Furious star Michelle Rodriguez was asked about comments a few months back by her co-star Ludacris. The rapper-actor made a comment that made it seem like the delayed sequel, F9, could potentially go to space. When confronted with it, Rodriguez didn’t even try to lie.

“Oh, no way. How did you guys find that out?” the actress said. “See what happens? People start talking behind the scenes, man. When a movie doesn’t come out and forget about it, things get out. Nobody was supposed to know that.”

Here’s the full clip.

Now, there’s a chance this is all some elaborate troll from the cast members to get fans even more excited for the movie. But considering the new movie basically brings the character Han back from the dead, space seems as plausible as anything.

F9 was supposed to be released back in May but is now scheduled to be out April 2, 2021.

