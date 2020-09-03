Silk May Lead a New Series of Sony Spider-Verse Shows at Amazon

Turns out that series of interconnected Spider-Man TV shows is progressing in a Silky smooth fashion.

Last year, filmmakers Chris Miller and Phil Lord revealed they were working on an interconnected series of TV shows using the characters Sony owned in the Spider-Man universe (or, y’know: SPUMC). Today, Variety reports that Sony and Amazon are in talks to bring those shows to life and that the first one will be based on Silk.

Lauren Moon, a writer on Good Trouble and Atypical, is in talks to write the live-action series centering on Korean-American teen Cindy Moon. Cindy was a classmate of Peter’s who was also bitten by the same radioactive spider and developed similar superpowers — but was kept hidden away as part of a plan to stop interdimensional vampires who feasted on spider-heroes from, well, eating her. Actress Tiffany Espensen played the role in Marvel’s Spider-Man Homecoming but it’s unknown right now if she’d reprise it here, instantly linking the show back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It’s also unknown what this means for Sony’s previous plans to craft a standalone movie featuring the character, first revealed in 2018, or the plans to include Cindy in the upcoming Into the Spider-Verse animated spinoff movie, featuring Spider-Gwen and other notable Spider-Women. What we do know is Lord and Miller know Spider-Man, know how to make a great, interconnected Spider-Man universe, and plan on doing that with Silk and other shows.

“We are developing a handful of live-action shows using Sony’s Marvel characters, of which there are like 900 characters,” Miller said last year. “We’re figuring out a way to develop the shows so that each are their own unique experience but are also related.”

When those shows come to fruition, there’s a chance you’ll watch them on Amazon. However, it seems those talks are still in the early stages and that the shows may debut elsewhere before Amazon. That’s all still being figured out.

And while this is all a little complicated, think of it like this. Remember how Netflix did four Marvel shows that worked on their own, but also interconnected, and also, kind of, linked to the movies? Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and Defenders? Think that, but with Silk and other Spider-characters.