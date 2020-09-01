Sean Bean Looks Doomed Again in the Trippy, Intense Possessor Trailer

Since its buzzworthy debut at Sundance earlier this year, genre fans have eagerly been awaiting the release of Brandon Cronenberg’s Possessor. The date is finally coming and a new trailer dives deeper into the terrifying tale.

Possessor stars Andrea Riseborough (Mandy) as an assassin who can possess other people to do the killing for her. Her latest target is played by none other than Sean Bean, always destined to be on the bad end of an on-screen death. For some reason, though, this possession isn’t going according to plan.

We’d seen a teaser but now here’s the full trailer for Possessor.

Of course, beyond Riseborough and Bean, the cast includes the always excellent Christopher Abbott (Girls, It Comes at Night) as well as legend Jennifer Jason Leigh. And yes, Brandon Cronenberg is the son of legendary filmmaker David Cronenberg. But, with his feature debut Antiviral, and now Possessor, Brandon seems poised to forever make the name “Cronenberg” followed by the question “Which one?”

Possessor hits select U.S. theatres and drive-ins on October 9 and VOD and on-demand November 6. It does not currently have a set Australian cinema release.