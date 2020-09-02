How Much the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Costs in Australia

A few weeks back Samsung launched the Galaxy Note 20 at Unpacked. It closed off the show by teasing its new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 ‘soon’. Well now soon has come. This is everything we know about the new foldable and how much it costs in Australia.

If you remember last year, the OG Samsung Galaxy Fold had to be reissued due to some significant screen issues. This meant that we didn’t the device in Australia until October.

I personally only had a short time with it, and I didn’t want to call it a review. Regardless, my main takeaway was curiosity and excitement about what the future held for foldable tech. Although price remains a inhibitor across all brands.

Almost one year (and a slightly different name) later these feelings haven’t dissipated. I’m itching to try the second generation Fold — and now just so I could include butt shots on site again.

This time around Aussie don’t need to wait for a second run of devices — they’re coming out this month.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Specs

In 2020 we’ve got a slightly larger device. The Galaxy Fold 2 has a 7.6-inch AMOLED display (last year it was 7.3-inches) with a 6.2-inch out display.

As for the cameras, the main change here is the introduction of Samsung’s Infinity-0 display to the Galaxy Z Fold 2. This means that rather than a bezel it has a 10MP selfie came baked into the screen.

At the rear of the device there’s a triple array containing a 12 MP wide angle lens,12 MP ultra wide angle lens and 12MP telephoto lens. Last year’s device was similar, but had a 16 MP ultra wide camera

Under the hood you’ll find a Snapdragon 865+ processor, which is unique to Samsung foldables in Australia. For the S and Note series we always end up with Exynos.

Elsewhere you’ll find the same 12GB RAM as well as 256GB and 512GB storage options — though in Australia we’re just getting the 256GB version.

As for tor the battery it’s also gotten a small bump from 4,380Mah up 50 4,500Mah. It also has fast and wireless charging.

Once again the Galaxy Fold 2 doesn’t have an IP rating, so you’ll want to keep this one away from aquatic shaped danger zones. But you can get yourself an eSIM if you’re all about that digital telco life.

It will come with Android 10 and will get itself a nice slice of Android 11 at some point.

Here’s a full list of the key specs compared to last year.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 Galaxy Fold Outside Display 6.2-inch 60Hz 4.6-inch 60Hz Inside Display 7.6-inch 120Hz 7.3-inch 60Hz Rear Cameras 12MP + 12MP + 12MP 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Front Camera 10MP 10MP Processor Snapdragon 865+ Snapdragon 855 RAM 12GB 12GB Storage 256GB 512GB Battery 4,500mAh 4,380mAh Water-Resistance N/A N/A 5G Yes No

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Price Australia

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 will cost $2,999. It’s no cheap but on the plus side, it hasn’t gone up in price since last year.

Pre-orders will open on September 9 and it will come in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze.