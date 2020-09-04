Samsung Beats Apple to AirPower

This post originally appeared on Gizmodo UK, which is gobbling up the news in a different timezone.

Samsung’s new Wireless Charger Trio is inevitably being compared to the long-delayed Apple AirPower mat, which was last seen in June after being declared officially dead the previous March (confused? So are we).

We still don’t know what’s going on with AirPower, but in the meantime, Samsung’s launched its own stylish wireless gadget-charger.

It’s not as cool as AirPower was going to be: you can’t put your gadgets anywhere. There are three specific spots to charge your stuff, which Samsung is of course hoping is a Note 20 Ultra, a set of Galaxy Buds Live and and a Galaxy Watch 3, all in matching Mystic Bronze. OK, that would look awesome, we’re jealous.

Each spot on the wireless charging pad has its own little LED so you can see how charging is going.

While Samsung has officially confirmed the charger, we don’t yet know the specs. Its previous product, the Wireless Charger Duo, could go up to 12W. But the Note 20 Ultra is capable of 15W wireless fast charging, so hopefully that’s included.

We also don’t know the price or on-sale date. But we do know it comes in black and white, because another bronze thing would probably be overkill at this point. [Slashgear]