Razer’s Flagship Mouse, Keyboard, and Headset Just Got a Super-Fast Wireless Upgrade

In an ideal world, all our devices would be wireless, allowing increased freedom of movement without having to worry about stuff like range or battery life. And while we’re not quite there yet, Razer is trying to get closer to the future by updating its flagship gaming peripherals with its signature HyperSpeed Wireless tech.

Available today, all three devices — the DeathAdder V2 Pro, the BlackWidow V3 Pro, and the BlackShark V2 Pro — feature HyperSpeed Wireless, which offers delay times of less than 195 microsecond and Adaptive Frequency Tuning to ensure its peripherals don’t suffer from interference caused other wireless gadgets.

Razer's HyperSpeed Wireless Dongle is similar in size to Logitech's Unifying receiver and barely protrudes from the side of a USB-A port. (Photo: Sam Rutherford/Gizmodo)

And while I’ve only had a brief chance to test out Razer’s new keyboard, the end result is a gadget with performance and accuracy that’s nearly indistinguishable from their more traditional wired counterparts. In fact, Razer’s HyperSpeed Wireless products (along with some of Logitech’s Lightspeed gear) are some of the only wireless peripherals that actually see play in competitive esports.

From the outside, the new Blackshark V2 Pro doesn't look that much different than the standard model, minus the wired cord of course. (Photo: Razer)

As for the devices themselves, the new $US180 ($250) BlackShark V2 features the same basic blueprint as the wired version including a lightweight over-the-design (just 320.35 g) with thick padded cups and 50mm drivers, but with an updated 9.9mm Supercardioid mic, a wireless range of almost 12.19 m, and 24 hours of battery life on a single charge. And like the wired versions, the BlackShark V2 Pro even comes with support for THX Spatial Audio and presets that have been tuned for a range of popular games.

The new DeathAdder V2 Pro can be recharge using either is built-in USB-C port, or Razer's optional wireless charging cradle. (Photo: Razer)

Meanwhile, in addition to going wireless, the $US130 ($180) DeathAdder V2 Pro features Razer’s new second-gen optical mouse switches which offer a tighter, more tactile mouse click with Razer promising longevity of more than 70 million clicks. And with an optional charging cradle and battery life expected to last up to 70 hours on a charge (or 120 hours if you use Bluetooth), the DeathAdder V2 Pro shouldn’t have any issues lasting through even the most intense marathon gaming sessions.

However, the peripheral that probably has gotten the most upgrades is the $US230 ($319) BlackWidow V3 Pro, which offers up to 200 hours of wireless battery life and comes with new transparent switch housing (you know, for maximum RGB), revamped and now quieter Razer Yellow Mechanical switches, and more durable doubleshot keycaps.

Photo: Sam Rutherford/Gizmodo, In-House Art Like the wired model, the BlackWidow V3 Pro also comes with a handy wheel wheel and dedicated media control buttons. Photo: Sam Rutherford/Gizmodo, In-House Art The BlackWidow V3's new translucent switch housing lets even more of the RGB goodness shine through. Photo: Sam Rutherford/Gizmodo, In-House Art Photo: Sam Rutherford/Gizmodo, In-House Art It's a small thing, but I appreciate how Razer included a small hidden cubby for stashing the keyboard's HyperSpeed dongle when not in use. Photo: Sam Rutherford/Gizmodo, In-House Art

Also, to really take advantage of its new wireless capabilities, the Blackwidow V3 Pro comes with a side-mounted slider that lets you switch between up to three different connected PCs, which could be nice for anyone who needs to switch between multiple systems on a regular basis.

That said, perhaps the biggest impact of Razer expanding support for its HyperSpeed Wireless tech is that wireless dongles that come with these new peripherals are both backward compatible with existing HyperSpeed wireless devices (like the Basilisk Ultimate) and any future releases. This allows you to connect multiple HyperSpeed compatible peripherals similar to the way Logitech’s Unifying Receivers work, which should prevent multiple dongles from hogging up all the ports on your system. That’s the kind of seamless integration that makes wireless connectivity — even on a keyboard where wires typically aren’t a big hassle — feel like a step towards our ideal wireless future.

All three of Razer’s new HyperSpeed Wireless gadgets are available today.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.