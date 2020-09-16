The PS5 is More Expensive Than the New Xbox Series, Launches Two Days Later

Sony finally announced the PS5 this morning and we now know when it’s coming to Australia. As it turns out, it’s really close to the release of the Xbox Series X and Series S.

PS5 Games

In a showcase this week Sony showed off a ton of upcoming games for its upcoming PS5 consoles.

These included:

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Final fantasy XVI

Hogwarts Legacy

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Resident Evil 8

Deathloop

Devil May cry 5: Special Edition

Oddworld Soulstorm

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

Demon Souls remaster

Ragnarok

And here’s a list of the launch day games:

Astro’s Playroom

Demon’s Souls

Destruction All Stars

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Mile Morales Ultimate Edition

Sackboy A Big Adventure

Sony then finished off the show by revealing the release date and pricing.

When are they coming to Australia?

Here in Australia the PS5 will be releasing on November 12, 2020. It’s one of only a handful of countries to get it this early — the others include New Zealand, USA, Japan, Canada, Mexico and South Korea.

The ‘rest of the world’ (Sony’s words) will get the PS5 on November 19.

So now we know that Xbox will be the first to market globally in the next gen consoles wars, but only just. It’s beating the PS5 by just two days, meaning it’s going to be a damn busy week in the world of gaming.

PS5 Australian Price

Sony also announced the pricing of both consoles this week.

The digital edition will cost $US399.99 with the disc version coming in at $US499.95. For comparison, in U.S. prices the Xbox Series X will cost $US499 and the Series S is $US299.

This means that the new series of Xbox consoles will also be cheaper than the PS5 offerings, at least in the U.S. And when it comes to the budget options, the gap is substantial.

Here in Australia the Xbox Series X will cost $799, with the Series X coming in at $499.

Unfortunately we don’t have Australian pricing on the PS5 yet but we’ll update this story as soon as we do.

This story is updating…