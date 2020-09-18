How to Pre-Order the Oculus Quest 2 in Australia

If pre-ordering the PS5 hasn’t totally decimated your bank account – or if you missed out and have a chunk of change burning a hole in your pocket – Oculus has also opened up pre-orders for the Oculus Quest 2.

The Oculus Quest 2 comes in two storage sizes, both of which will be be released on October 13, 2020. In Australia, all Oculus devices are exclusive to Amazon, and they’re listing the 64GB headset for $479, while the 256GB headset will set you back $639.

So how does this new Oculus Quest compare to the original? By all accounts, it’s one hell of an upgrade. The Quest 2 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Platform processor and 6GB of memory, giving it a solid performance boost.

The 90Hz LCD display provides a 1832 x 1920 resolution to each eye, making it the best looking Oculus headset yet. All of this is packaged within the Quest 2’s lightweight, streamlined design. Even the Touch controllers have been upgraded to be more comfortable with better haptic feedback.

Like the previous Quest, you can run it as a standalone headset or you can connect it to your PC via USB to play any of your VR-compatible games.

The Oculus Quest 2 also has a new feature called Passthrough+, which uses external cameras to let you view your surroundings while wearing the headset. It’s an easier way to check if you’re about to run into the corner of your coffee table.

Oculus will also be releasing an Elite strap ($79) for a more comfortable experience. There’s also a deluxe version of the Elite strap ($209) that comes with a carry-case and a built-in battery that will let you play longer. However, you’ll have to wait until November to pick up these accessories.

