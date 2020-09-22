Nokia’s New Budget Phones Offer Some Surprisingly Decent Features on the Cheap

For this fall’s phone release season, instead of pushing out a new line of expensive premium phones like Apple and Samsung, HMD/Nokia is focused on taking over the budget phone market with the new Nokia 2.4 and 3.4.

Priced at just $US140 ($194) and $US180 ($250) respectively, the Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 are extremely affordable while still offering a solid list of standard features and decently styling.

Starting with the $US140 ($194) Nokia 2.4, you get a 6.5-inch HD+ display (1600 x 700), along with a MediaTek Helio P22 processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, microSD card slot, and a headphone jack. And despite its price, you even get a rear fingerprint sensor and NFC, the latter being something Moto tends to omit on a lot of its budget handsets. And with a whopping 4,500 mAh battery, I’d expect the Nokia 2.4 to have some seriously good battery life too.

The Nokia 2.4 should also offer a decent photo-taking experience, with a 5-MP selfie cam in front and a 13-MP camera in back, with a 2-MP depth sensor to help with portrait mode-style effects. Look, it’s not the most exciting phone in the world, but at just $US140 ($194), that’s OK.

Meanwhile, the slightly more expensive $US180 ($250) Nokia 3.4 should offer speedier performance thanks to a Snapdragon 460 chip, 3GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a microSD card slot, and a smaller 6.39-inch 1560 x 720 display.

Strangely, the Nokia 3.4 also features a slightly smaller 4,000 mAh battery, which Nokia attempts to make up for by including dual rear cameras (a 13-MP main cam and a 5-MP ultra-wide cam, plus a 2-MP depth cam), and Nokia’s first-ever hole-punch selfie cam with an 8-MP resolution.

Either way, HMD says both phones should offer a full two-day battery life, along with cameras that include support for a dedicated Night Mode (something you rarely see on phones this cheap), and HMD’s standard promise of two years of Android OS updates and three years of security patches.

Aside from two new phones, Nokia (like seemingly every other gadget maker on the planet) is also getting into the true wireless earbud game with the new Nokia Power Earbuds. Starting at $US100 ($139), the Power Earbuds look like solid and affordable alternatives to pricier alternatives like Apple’s AirPods, but with one seriously impressive spec: an included charging case that holds enough juice for 150 hours of music playback.

On their own, the Power Buds only last around five hours per charge, but when combined with the charging case, you get more than five times more juice than what you’d get from an AirPods charging case. The Power Buds also feature an IPX7 rating for water resistance, so you won’t have to worry about them getting damaged by sweat or rain.

The Nokia 2.4 and 3.4 will be available unlocked from all the major online retailers sometime later this fall, while the Nokia Power Buds will be available exclusively on Amazon.