Nintendo’s First Portable Console Gets a 2020 Refresh

To celebrate 35 years of Super Mario Bros, Nintendo’s announced today that it’s launching a special collectible Super Mario-themed Game & Watch. Woo-hoo.

Long before the GameBoy, the original Game & Watch was released in Japan in 1980 and was Nintendo’s first-ever portable hand-held gaming system. Compared to the original, this collectible edition features a gold faceplate, a colour screen, a more modern control pad, and the Super Mario Bros. title above the screen.

In addition to playing the classic Super Mario Bros. game, the collectible also comes with Super Mario Bros: The Lost Levels game, as well as a special Mario-themed Game & Watch: Ball. Like the original Game & Watch, this Super Mario edition will also be able to double as a digital clock when you’re not using it to game. When in clock mode, Nintendo says the device will play one of 35 animations that feature not only Mario but also his “friends and foes.”

And while the collectible definitely has retro vibes, Nintendo has updated the specs a bit to fit the 21st century. It’ll ship with a USB-C charging cable and has a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that can support up to about 8 hours of play time.

The Super Mario Bros. Game & Watch will be available starting November 13 for a suggested retail price of $US50 ($68). Pre-order details, however, have yet to be released, so if you’re interested you should probably keep hitting that refresh button on Nintendo’s site.