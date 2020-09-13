Nia DaCosta’s Candyman Has Been Delayed Until 2021

Candyman, the horror remake helmed by Nia DaCosta and produced by Jordan Peele, was set for a release October 16th. In yet another covid delay, it’s being pushed back to an as-of-yet unknown date in 2021.

What’s interesting here, more than just another example of the shambles the moviegoing industry is in right now, what with the pandemic and all, is DaCosta’s wonderful explanation for the delay. According to DaCosta, the desire to have the film be seen in theatres, as the intended experience, is worth the delay.

“We made CANDYMAN to be see in theatres,” she wrote on Twitter. “Not just for the spectacle but because the film is about community and stories — how they shape each other, how they shape us. It’s about the collective experience of trauma and joy, suffering and triumph, and the stories we tell around it.”

We wanted the horror and humanity of CANDYMAN to be experienced in a collective, a community, so we’re pushing Candyman to next year, to ensure that everyone can see the film, in theaters, and share in that experience. — Nia DaCosta (@NiaDaCosta) September 12, 2020

At a time when the desire to have films seen in theatres is currently being used as a crass justification for encouraging audience members to needlessly endanger themselves and others, I’m refreshed to see the opposite take — that we clearly can’t do theatres right now, and so maybe let’s wait to release the movie entirely.

This Candyman Shadow Puppet Short Film Is a Horrific Mirror You Can’t Look Away From Much as the Candyman film franchise focuses on the stories of people foolish enough to summon a murderous ghoul into their midst by chanting his name, the films have always been, at their cores, gruesome reflections on the American legacy of anti-Black racism that led to the lynchings of thousands... Read more

“We wanted the horror and humanity of CANDYMAN to be experienced in a collective, a community, so we’re pushing back CANDYMAN to next year, to ensure that everyone can see the film, in theatres, and share in that experience,” DeCosta continued.

And she’s right — horror film watching, in particular, shines as a collective, theatre-going experience. I hope this film has a chance to get that, and to get it relatively safely.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.