How Much the New iPad 8th Gen Costs in Australia

This week Apple unveiled some new products and services, including the new 8th generation iPad. Here’s how much it costs in Australia and what it’s packing.

After a decade of being on the market, the original iPad has gotten a shiny update. The new iPad 8th gen comes with a 10.2-inch retina display, A12 bionic chip and an updated neural engine. The new iPad is said to sport 40 per cent better performance than the previous generation and two-times faster graphics.

Apple also took this opportunity to sass the competition in both the live stream and a press release.

“This makes the new iPad up to two times faster than the top-selling Windows laptop, up to three times faster than the top-selling Android tablet and up to six times faster than the top-selling Chromebook,” the press release reads.

And in terms of storage you can choose between 32GB or 128GB. And as always there are cellular models available if you need connectivity on the go.

A new compact UI also allows for better language recognition with the first generation Apple Pencil, which can be used with the handwriting-to-text feature. The new 8th-gen iPad still supports handwriting recognition using the Apple Pencil.

New iPad 8th Gen price Australia

The new iPad will start start at $499 for the Wi-Fi model and $699 for the cellular. The starting price is actually a bit cheaper than last year. The 7th gen iPad started at $529.

This isn’t the first time Apple has dropped its prices this year. The new Apple Watch Series 6 is also $50 cheaper across the board compared to the 2019 models. It has also released the first cheaper Apple Watch SE for just $429.

And earlier this year Apple made a play for the mid-range phone market with its new $749 iPhone SE.

Availability

The 8th generation iPad will be available on Friday September 18.

Disclosure: the author owns 12 shares in Apple.