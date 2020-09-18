New Dune Merch Gives Us Our Best Look Yet at Baron Harkonnen

The Flash might still have room for a Cyborg cameo. Scream 5‘s cast continues to expand. Fox gets all artificial intelligence in our latest look at neXt. Plus, what’s to come as The 100 nears its end and a new look at Carmen Sandiego’s third season. To me, my spoilers!

The Flash

According to The Wrap, production on Ezra Miller’s Flash movie is slated to begin March 2021. The outlet additionally reports Cyborg actor Ray Fisher has been “offered a small cameo” by Warner Bros., despite the actor’s recent disputes with the studio.

Jason Momoa Stands by Ray Fisher, His Man These are the types of things that inspire fan fiction writers to become the best versions of themselves, if we’re being honest. Read more

Scream 5

The “up-and-coming French-Arab singer, model and actor” Sonia Ammar has joined the cast of Scream 5 in a currently undisclosed role. [Variety]

Shadow in the Cloud

Deadline reports a five-million-dollar deal between Vertical Entertainment and Redbox Entertainment has made Shadow in the Cloud, the upcoming WWII horror movie pitting a fighter pilot (Chloë Grace Moretz) against a gremlin, the “first ever drive-in theatre acquisition.”

Mandibles

Magnolia Pictures has acquired the U.S. distribution rights to Quentin Dupieux’s giant fly comedy, Mandibles. [Bloody-Disgusting]

Dune

A new action figure provides our first look at Stellan Skarsgard as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen.

Hotel Transylvania 4

Variety reports Hotel Transylvania 4 is slated for an August 6, 2021 theatrical release with Selena Gomez promoted to executive producer.

Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo!

The new Scooby-Doo movie pairing Mystery, Inc with Elvira, Mistress of the Dark and Bill Nye the Science Guy in a battle against the classic Batman antagonist, Scarecrow, is slated for an October 6 release on DVD and digital. [Bloody-Disgusting]

The Wolf of Snow Hollow

The late Robert Forster investigates a string of werewolf-related murders in the trailer for The Wolf of Snow Hollow, co-starring Rikki Lindhome.

Kung Fu

Deadline reports Vanessa Kai has joined the cast of the CW’s upcoming Kung Fu reboot as Pei-Ling Zhang, “a skilled fighter, spiritual guide, and mentor to Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang), one of dozens of monks that lived and trained in an all-female Shaolin temple buried deep in the mountains of Yuanyang province. After her tragic death at the hands of a mysterious assassin, Pei-Ling lives on in Nicky’s memory, evoking the lessons and skills her mentor taught her at the monastery. But as Nicky hunts down Pei-Ling’s murderer, she will discover her beloved Sifu had her own dark secrets… and will learn that Pei-Ling’s past might hold the key to Nicky’s future.”

The Surrealtor

Wynonna Earp’s Melanie Scrofano is slated to both direct episodes of Syfy’s The Surrealtor, as well as guest-star on the series as Harper North, “a bright young woman who finds herself at a crossroads, having been instructed to sell her lakeside family home…though somehow she can’t.” [TV Line]

The Outpost

Spoiler TV reports the CW has “quietly renewed” The Outpost for a fourth season.

Ghostwriter

The new Ghostwriter has additionally been renewed for a second season at AppleTV+. [Spoiler TV]

neXt

Spoiler TV has a synopsis and photos for the premiere episode of John Slattery’s new sci-fi series, neXt.

A TECH LEGEND WARNS THE WORLD OF A DANGEROUS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE ON THE ALL-NEW SERIES PREMIERE OF “NEXT” TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6, ON FOX Silicon Valley pioneer PAUL LEBLANC (Emmy Award nominee John Slattery, “Mad Men”) built a fortune and legacy on the world-changing innovations he dreamed up. After discovering that one of his own creations – a powerful artificial intelligence called NEXT – might spell doom for humankind, Paul tried to shutter the project, only to be kicked out of the company by his own brother, TED LEBLANC (Jason Butler Harner, “Ozark”). When a series of unsettling tech mishaps points to a potential worldwide crisis, Paul joins forces with Special Agent SHEA SALAZAR (Fernanda Andrade, “The First,” “Here and Now”). Meanwhile, Paul juggles his health and family life; Shea also focuses on a high-profile case; and Shea’s husband TY (Geraldo Celasco, “How to Get Away with Murder,” “The Haves and the Have Nots”) manages their son’s (Evan Whitten, THE RESIDENT, “Mr. Robot”) alarmingly close relationship with their “smart home assistant,” Iliza, as he experiences bullying at school in the all-new “FILE #1″ series premiere episode of NEXT airing Tuesday, Oct. 6 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NEX-101) (TV-14 D, L, V) Cast: John Slattery as Paul LeBlanc, Fernanda Andrade as Special Agent Shea Salazar, Jason Butler Harner as Ted LeBlanc, Michael Mosley as C.M., Eve Harlow as Gina, Aaron Clifton Moten as Ben, Gerardo Celasco as Ty Salazar, Elizabeth Cappuccino as Abby LeBlanc, and Evan Whitten as Ethan Salazar Guest Cast: Ali Ahn as Sarina, John Cassini as Ron Mathis, and Chris Gauthier as Sean Akers

Photo: Fox

Photo: Fox

Photo: Fox

The 100

Clarke and sundry go to war with Cadogan to save Madi in the trailer for “The Dying of the Light,” next week’s episode of The 100.

Carmen Sandiego

Finally, Netflix has released a trailer for the third season of Carmen Sandiego premiering October 1.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.

