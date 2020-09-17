Netflix Australia Just Raised Its Prices Again

In October 2019 Netflix Australia raised the price of its premium subscription plan. Now its other tiers are getting a similar treatment.

New Netflix Australia prices

Starting today, Netflix Australia’s basic plan will go from $9.99 a month to $10.99 a month. And its standard plan will go from $13.99 a month to $15.99 a month. The premium plan will keep it’s current price of $19.99 a month.

Current members won’t be hit with the price hike straight away, but it will be rolled out over the coming weeks.

The last time these particular plans received a price increase was back in 2017. The inclusion of GST on digital products, such as streaming services, was cited as the reason at the time. This time around, the reasoning isn’t as clear.

“We know Australians have never had more choices when it comes to entertainment, and we’re more committed than ever to delivering an experience that exceeds their expectations,” a Netflix spokesperson told News.

“Members tell us how much they value the breadth and variety of the catalogue, and we’re updating our prices so that we can continue to invest in more shows and films.

“As always, there will be different plans so that people can pick a price that works for their budget.”

As far as we’re aware there is no value-add or improvements to accompany these new prices. The basic package still offers one simultaneous stream with standard definition content and the standard plan offers 2 simultaneous streams with HD content.

Gizmodo Australia has reached out to Netflix to ascertain the reason for the price increase, particularly during a pandemic.

Earlier this year Netflix reduced the bitrate of its streams in Australia to help with network congestion during COVID-19. While this began rolling back in parts of Europe in May, it is unclear whether Australian Netflix streams have been given the same treatment. We have contacted Netflix for an answer on this.